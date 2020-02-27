Rapper Eve Rocks Long Braids & Designer Sunglasses As She Prepares For Annual Gumball 3000 Event

The rapper Eve took to Instagram to share a new photo with her followers ahead of the Gumball 3000 event which she will be attending this year.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved roll neck sweater that was black. She accessorized herself with a gold necklace and hoop earrings of the same color. Eve put on a pair of large sheer sunglasses that had round frames. When the “She Bad Bad” songstress first rose to fame, she was known for her short haircuts. However, in recent times, Eve has been rocking long braided hair.

For her makeup, she appeared to have on black mascara which was slightly visible underneath the shades. The “Who’s That Girl” chart-topper applied a glossy lip which made them pop even more.

For her recent upload, Eve took a selfie of herself in a car that showed off her ensemble from the chest up. She looked over to her left and parted her lips slightly. The “Gangsta Lovin'” entertainer looked nothing short of fierce and many years younger than her age.

For her caption, the 41-year-old told her fans she was wearing Sunglasses that were designed by Carrera as she prepares for this year’s Gumball.

Eve supports the event on a yearly basis because in 2014 she married Gumball 3000 motor rally CEO Maximillion Cooper, per The Daily Mail.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 76,000 likes and over 990 comments, proving to be popular with her 2 million followers.

“STILLLL MY FAVORITE RAPPER PERIOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“LIVING for this lewk! Have a blessed and lovely day sissy,” another shared.

“I thought this was a pic of you as a teenager… you look stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“I love the hairstyle! You are rockin’ it well,” a fourth admirer commented.

The star who is currently a panelist on The Talk continues to wow her social media audience with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she impressed fans in a shimmery oversized silver top that had white fluffy detailing on the edges of it. Eve paired the ensemble with a matching skirt that had a thigh-high slit and accessorized with a thin gold bracelet and rocked acrylic nails. Like in her most recent post, she rocked a glossy lip and opted for sparkly eyeshadow. She pushed her long, light brown braids that fell down to her waist over to one side while posing in front of a colorful backdrop.