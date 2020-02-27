Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Opts To Go Braless Underneath Impossibly Tiny, Sheer Crop Top: ‘Good-Morning’

Kayla Moody was caught putting on a very racy display in a sheer crop top in her latest Instagram share.

The hot military wife stunned her 661,000 followers with the eye-popping “good-morning” post on Thursday. A geotag on the upload indicated that the image was taken during her recent stay in Las Vegas, and saw Kayla posing in what appeared to be a hotel room. She leaned her upper body forward while resting her hands on a sleek black end table in front of her, and turned her head toward the camera to gaze at it with a sultry stare.

The blond bombshell is known for pushing the limits of the photo-sharing platform with some very risque ensembles, and her look in her most recent Instagram appearance may have been her most revealing one yet. Kayla looked smoking hot in an impossibly tiny white crop-top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and left an eyeful of underboob well on display. It was made of a completely see-through material that left very little to the imagination and revealed that she had opted not to wear a bra underneath to take her already-scandalous look to the next level.

On her lower half, Kayla ditched not only her pants, but any type of undergarment as well to up the ante of the outfit even further. The decision left her perky booty exposed in its entirety while also showing off the Instagram hottie’s sculpted thighs. Fans were treated to a look at her flat midsection and trim waist as well.

No accessories were added, ensuring that all eyes in Kayla’s audience were on her flawless figure. Her platinum tresses were worn down and spilled over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, black eyeliner, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation some love for the spicy snap. It has racked up more than 5,000 likes within its first hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Kayla’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kayla had the “body of a goddess.”

“A beautiful start to the day. You look amazing,” commented a third.

This hardly the first time that Kayla has shown an NSFW amount of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent post saw her sporting another sheer crop top in a gray plaid pattern, which she rocked with a minuscule white thong. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the shot more than 43,000 likes.