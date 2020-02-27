Carrie Underwood Is Worried About Her Kids Being Spoiled: ‘This Isn’t The Real World’

Carrie's opening up about how she and her husband Mike Fisher are trying to keep their kids humble in their 'fantasy land' privileged lives.

Carrie Underwood opened up about how hard she and husband Mike Fisher are working to ensure their two children, 4-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, don’t grow up to be spoiled because of their impressive net worth. In a new interview, Carrie spoke openly about how both she and Mike grew up with relatively little compared to what they have today and how their parents have inspired them to keep their own children humble.

“Everywhere we go, other people give my kid things… But we’ll go into their little play area, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t buy any of this.’ Other people do, and it’s hard,” Carrie said, speaking at her Find Your Path talk during the recent 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, per Pop Culture.

“This isn’t the real world. We recognize that, and we know that we have a lot of work to do to make sure our children are humble and hard workers,” the country music superstar continued, referring to her and husband Mike’s multi-millionaire status.

Carrie added that they’re both doing all they can to make sure Isaiah and Jacob don’t grow up with too much of an attachment to material things, as she told country music insiders who gathered at the event that she and Mike have “got to tell people to stop buying them stuff.”

The “Southbound” singer – who recently admitted that she didn’t think she had a chance of winning American Idol 15 years ago – then opened up about her parents and Mike’s parents and how they both saw them work incredibly hard during their childhoods.

“We saw that example, and I want to build off that. I want to teach that to our children… because we just live in a fantasy land, right?” she said, adding that she and Mike “talk about it a lot” and know that it’s probably going to be more difficult than they at first realized to keep their two boys down to earth when they can have anything they want.

Carrie also shared during her candid CRS chat how both her mom and dad grew up what she described as “super poor” and instilled in her that she needed to be a hard worker to get all the things she wanted.

The star told the story of how her mom was once on welfare, but worked very hard to put herself to college and eventually earned her master’s degree before going on to become a teacher.

During the same event, the country superstar got very emotional on stage as she received a big surprise from her record label.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie was presented with a plaque to celebrate her 2018 album which she co-produced, Cry Pretty, going Platinum, after which she teared up as she delivered an emotional speech.