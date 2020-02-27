Gigi Hadid Stuns On The Runway In A Dazzling Cut-Out Dress At Paris Fashion Week Show

Gigi Hadid stunned on the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week at the Lanvin’s Autumn Winter 2020 showcase on Wednesday. The model took to her Instagram page, where she has 51.8 million followers, to show off her look in a series of photos.

The first photo captures Gigi full-on as she struts down the runway, putting her leggy frame on display in a dazzling dress adorned with sparkly embellishments. The low-cut dress dips far down her chest, leaving a glimpse of cleavage visible and ends above her knee, showing off plenty of skin. The dress features a nude-colored mesh base with interlocking cut-out diamonds that are adorned with silver and blue beading. In addition to the dress, the model wears a floor-length black overcoat that is left open down the front and red leather gloves. On her feet, she wears silver sparkly high heels.

The 24-year-old styled her wavy light-brown tresses pushed back from her face and combed back over her head, leaving plenty of volume framing her face. She looked straight towards the camera with an intense, sultry gaze and showed off red-painted lips and black-lined eyes. Gigi didn’t appear to be using any accessories with the outfit.

The second photo in the photo display featured a close-up view of Gigi’s face, revealing more details about her makeup, which included black mascara and gold eyeshadow.

A third photo captured Gigi at a side angle from the chest up as she gazed off towards a distant point. The snap gave her followers a better view of her long, wavy locks that cascaded down her back. The final photo in the post was a snap taken of the Lanvin Paris magazine, in which every aspect of the model’s outfit is pictured individually.

In the caption, Gigi writes that she kicked off Paris with the beautiful Lanvin show and sends a congrats and thank you to the creative director and fashion director of the fashion company. The post earned nearly 550,000 likes and over 1,200 comments in the first two hours of being posted, revealing how much her fans love seeing her posts on the photo-sharing site. Most of the comments were filled with compliments for Gigi and expressive emoji, including fire, hearts, and heart-eyed smileys.

“The hair, the makeup, the gloves!!!! Bring on an era of grown up glamour!,” one follower commented, adding a red heart at the end.

“Why are you so perfect?” another fan questioned rhetorically.

One other Instagram user joked that they were waiting for Gigi to announce that she is going to marry Zayn Malik after it was revealed that they had recently rekindled their romance.