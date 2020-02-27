Jana Duggar Cuddles & Kisses New Niece In A Series Of Sweet Snaps

Jana Duggar was seen cuddling and kissing the newest member of the Duggar family in two sweet new images she shared with Instagram. The proud aunt showed off her niece Grace, the daughter of twin brother John-David and his wife Abbie, in a series of pics that clearly reveal the depths of her love for the infant.

The Counting On star joked in the caption of the photo that John and Abbie must believe she visits their home to see them, but instead, she is looking for sweet cuddle time with Grace.

Jana looks happy and relaxed in the image shared with her 662,000 social media followers. Her long, auburn hair is piled atop her hair in a casual bun. The reality star’s smile is wide and bright in the image, and she looks happy and relaxed in a sweatshirt and everyday makeup. She is wearing large pearl earrings in the image.

In the first of two photos, Jana is seen kissing Grace on her cheek as she cradles the infant in her arms. On Jana’s shoulder is a quilted towel, likely placed there in case Grace spits up.

Grace is a stunning combination of the best features of both John-David and Abbie. She is looking directly into the camera as her Aunt Jana showers her with affection. Grace is wearing a white onesie and an adorable, tiny brownish-pink bow that is attached to a headband atop her head.

In the second image, it is Jana who is looking directly into the camera while Grace yawns.

The beautiful little girl was born on January 7, 2020. She is John-David and Abbie’s first child together. The couple tied the knot on November 3, 2018.

Several of Jana’s Duggar family members commented positively on the happy post, including her younger sisters Jill and Jessa, and longtime family friend Carlin Bates.

Fans loved the series of snaps and shared their sentiments in the comments section. Many believed the joy that registered on Jana’s face in the pics was because the little girl is the child of her twin and the close bond she and John-David share now pours out over his daughter.

Others believed that Jana is just an amazing aunt who showers her many nieces and nephews with affection, and someday will have the opportunity to be an amazing mother who will spoil her own children with an abundance of love.

“I’m sure you love all of your nieces and nephews, this one has a VERY special place in your heart,” said one follower of the reality star.

“Wow, she looks so much like John and her mommy! you look like the perfect most wonderful snuggly loving auntie!! Enjoy her,” remarked a second fan.

“Baby snuggles are the best! Haha, they should’ve known that’s why you were there, I mean look at that sweet little face!” stated a third Instagram user.