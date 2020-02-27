Nina Dobrev Stuns In A Mesh Swimsuit By The Pool

Nina stunned in a unique swimsuit as she enjoyed some time by the swimming pool.

Nina Dobrev stunned her Instagram followers this week as she shared a gorgeous new shot of herself in a unique mesh swimsuit. The former Vampire Diaries star looked every inch the superstar in the sunny photo, which appeared to be taken during a recent vacation, as she smiled from ear to ear while out by the swimming pool.

The beauty posted the snap for her 19.1 million followers on February 25 while having a whale of a time in the sunshine. Nina looked as stunning as ever in a fun and floral bathing suit, which perfectly showed off all her hard work in the gym.

The one-piece featured a black bodice with pink and white flowers across her torso. The unique swimwear look also featured a black mesh that stretched all the way across her chest and down her upper arms.

The swimsuit was finished off with a chic Peter Pan collar around her neck and strips of material in the same floral design across her biceps.

Nina had her long, dark hair tied up and away from her face. Though her head was partially cropped out of the shot, she appeared to let her natural beauty do all the talking with only minimal makeup.

The stunning blue water of the swimming pool could be seen in the background behind her, as well as the stunning mountain scenery and a whole lot of greenery.

In the caption, the beauty told fans that she was spending some time in her “happy place.”

The comments section of the stunning new snap – which has received more than 865,000 likes and more than 1,900 comments since she shared it earlier this week – was full of praise for Nina.

“Ur sooo beautiful,” one person commented.

Another said that “this photo makes me soo happy” alongside two heart eye emoji.

“Living your best life. Wish I was you right now,” a third person wrote with a heart.

Many other fans also asked where Nina got her fun bathing suit from. The luxury swimwear brand Amaio confirmed in a comment posted alongside the photo that the look was its Penelope Maillot one-piece.

Though Nina didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, she has been sharing a few photos with fans recently as she soaked up the sun in South Africa.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star shared another gorgeous swimwear snap with her followers earlier this month.

The upload showed herself and her friend, fellow actress Abigail Cowen, having a whole lot of fun as they proudly revealed their bikini bodies during a trip to Camps Bay beach in Cape Town.