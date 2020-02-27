Australian Model Bianca Booth Flaunts Killer Body In Skimpy String Bikini

Swimsuit entrepreneur and model Bianca Booth isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new snapshot posted to social media. The stunner flashed some serious skin in a gorgeous new photo uploaded to Instagram Wednesday, February 26, as she modeled a sexy two-piece that flaunted all of her curves.

In the new update, Bianca posed in her skimpy swimsuit, lying down on a bent tree trunk on the beach. The ocean and the fine brown sand captured in the background. She raised her arms to her head, semi-covering her face while closing her eyes.

The bombshell sported a sky blue bikini set from her own line, Two Wolves Swimwear. The top featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted her voluptuous cleavage. It also has a ruched design and thin straps that tied over her neck and around her back. Her flat abs, toned arms, and lean legs were also on display.

Bianca wore matching bikini bottoms that were pretty low-cut. Similar to the top, it has thin straps — though a rather long one that the model was able to wrap the strings over her toned midsection.

A quick look at the brand’s website shows that the particular two-piece — known as the Cayman String Tri Top and the Cove String Tri Bottom sells separately. The top costs $60 while the bottoms are $55 a pair.

The Australian hottie wore her dark blond hair loose and styled in beachy waves. She sported a delicate Hawaii white shell necklace and nothing else. Although at the beach, she still wore minimal makeup that consisted of defined brows, black mascara, and lip balm.

Bianca wrote a short caption indicating the color of her bikini. She also tagged the brand’s social media account, as well as the LA-based professional photographer Jenah Yamamoto.

The latest share gained more than 20,000 likes and over 120 comments in under a day of being live on the social media platform. Many of Bianca’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her killer physique, while other followers were short on words and chimed in using a trail of emoji instead.

“You are glowing. Such pure beauty,” one follower commented on the post.

“What a body! Blue is the warmest color,” another admirer wrote, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Body goals. Love the ink, and that bikini is gorgeous!” a third social media user chimed in.

“I thought this was Hailey Bieber. You look so stunning. Stunningly perfect,” a fourth Instagram fan added.