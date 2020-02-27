Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Shows Instagram Followers How To Improve Their Posture With Simple Exercises

Kayla Itsines, a personal trainer who has 12.2 million followers on social media platform Instagram, took to the site on Thursday, February 27 to demonstrate yet another circuit of simple exercises — this time, targeting posture.

In a series of short video clips, the Australian native demonstrates a total of six exercises, teaching her followers how to carry out each one. For the workout, the fitness guru wore a light-blue sports bra that left her toned tummy and arms exposed and showed a peek of her cleavage. She paired the top with her typical black short-shorts that show off her sculpted legs. White sneakers finished the outfit.

The trainer wore her long, brunette tresses up in a high bun on top of her head to keep her hair from falling in her face as she went through the workout. She added a touch of black mascara and pink lips while accessorizing with a gold necklace and a white Apple watch.

In the first video clip, Kayla explains that she’s going to walk her followers through a 10-minute postural routine that is perfect for people who sit at a desk all day. Viewers can then click through to the next video in which the bronzed beauty demonstrates an upper back stretch using a foam roll. Lying on her back on top of the foam foll, she pushes herself up and down, rolling it along her back.

In the second exercise, Kayla does a series of shoulder stretches using an elastic band. The third exercise involves shoulder rotations using the same elastic band. Kayla then demonstrates the face pull, which is performed in a sitting position using an elastic band. Moving into external rotations, the gym buff kneels on her yoga mat while stretching her back. Kayla finishes up the workout with a series of bent-over row stretches.

In the caption of the post, the co-author of the Bikini Body Guides (BBG) tells her followers how many reps and sets of each exercise they should perform for the best results. She adds that they should complete the circuit twice.

The post earned plenty of attention within the first hour of being posted, bringing in over 4,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans excited to try the exercise circuit and eager to ask the trainer questions about their own fitness journey.

“Thanks for sharing this, it’s just what I’ve been looking for!,” one follower wrote, following up with a thumbs-up emoji.