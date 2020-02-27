Kelly Ripa Posts ‘Thirst Trap’ Video Of Mark Consuelos’ Shirtless & Sweaty Workout: ‘Daddy’

Kelly Ripa posted a “thirst trap” video of her handsome, shirtless husband Mark Consuelos working out to Instagram. She called him her pet name of “daddy” in the share, saying that the video was for the “extremely thirsty.”

The appreciation video was reportedly posted by the Live with Kelly and Ryan host as a way to motivate fans to stick to their own workout routines.

Kelly took the clip of Mark in a gym performing a serious of tough reverse crunches.

The Riverdale star was wearing black workout shorts during his workout, sans shirt, as he held on to one end of a workout bench and used it to propel the lower half of his body upwards and back in order to crunch his already flat abdominal muscles. Kelly’s favorite singer Madonna played in the background of the clip.

Mark and Kelly take fitness very seriously. Both are dedicated to daily workouts, eating healthfully and inspiring others to do the same.

Many of the couple’s famous friends rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts about the video and their appreciation of Mark’s ripped muscles. These included newsman David Muir, Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley, actresses Rachael Harris, Holly Robinson Peete and Faith Ford, actor Skeet Ulrich, fitness instructor Anna Kaiser, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mark’s Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols.

Fans loved the video. Many female posters joked that there was no way their husbands would be able to execute that move. Others shared that Kelly was a very lucky woman to have such a handsome and fit man as Mark as her husband. Several fans asked Kelly to keep posting these types of videos of Mark as they enjoyed watching him work out.

But perhaps the biggest question of all from fans, one that had over two dozen replies, were from fans who awaited a response from the couple’s only daughter and second child, Lola Consuelos. While oldest son Michael and youngest son Joaquin do not take to the social media site to comment on their parents’ appreciation posts of one another, Lola regularly does.

In fact, it was Mark who initiated the conversation in the comments section of the share, wondering when she would comment. While Lola did not participate in the conversation, the couple’s fans did.

“She’s definitely about to block you two. Looking good!!” said one fan of the twosome.

“She will say “y’all have no chill” But you look amazing!” quipped a second admirer of the couple.

“Best parents ever,” said a third fan and follower.

“Hopefully she didn’t block your posts,” joked a fourth Instagram user.