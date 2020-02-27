‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Mouse Revealed To The Iconic Dionne Warwick

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox meaning another celebrity identity was revealed.

Unfortunately for Mouse, their time was up and they were eliminated from the competition.

From the beginning, the panelists and viewers were confident they were a female singer who could be a legendary diva. It was obvious that they were a well-trained vocalist who knew how to slay a performance. After Chaka Khan was revealed a few weeks ago, it really could have been any iconic star.

For their debut performance, they sang “Get Here” by Oleta Adams. For their second, they performed Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).”

After their first performance, Nicole Scherzinger assumed it could be Darlene Love while Robin Thicke guessed “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself” hitmaker Dionne Warwick. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans on social media agreed with Thicke and believed it was Warwick singing underneath the costume.

When it came down to the unmasking, viewers of the show were proven to be correct along with Thicke. Warick was performing as Mouse and received a warm reception from everyone in the room.

Scherzinger expressed that she was freaking out and that she has studied her voice over the years. She explained it was an honor to have her on the show and that there is no voice like hers.

Warwick cleared up some of the clues given in the packages.

Firstly, the number 1979 was a reference to her self-titled album.

The football scenes shown in the package was because she’s a Raider’s fan. 20 years ago on her birthday, Al Davis made her an honorary coach for the Raiders.

Warwick told the panelists that it’s been an absolute pleasure being Mouse and that she had the best time.

Fans of the show continue to tweet during and after the episodes and enjoy sharing their opinions.

“Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick both on the current US series of @MaskedSingerFOX? If Cliff Richard isn’t dressed as Donkey in the next UK version I’m kicking off,” one user wrote.

“I love Dionne Warwick, I’m so glad she was on The Masked Singer,” another shared.

“The Frog was my favorite followed by Dionne Warwick. However I don’t know who the frog is but I knew Dionne Warwick was in the mouse costume,” remarked a third account.

Frog is a popular contest this season. They appear to be more of a male rapper over a singer and have a lot of stage presence. From their first week’s clue package, lots of people are convinced it could be Bow Wow.