John Stamos Shares Amazing Pic Of Rare Piece Of Disney Memorabilia He Now Owns

The 'Fuller House' star scored a rare item owned by Walt Disney himself.

John Stamos just scored a rare piece of Disney memorabilia. The Netflix star took to Instagram to share a photo of him as the proud owner of a vintage candlestick phone once owned by Walt Disney himself.

In the Instagram post, Stamos poses for the camera as he pretends to use the gold candlestick phone. A second photo shows Walt Disney using the same phone more than five decades ago.

In the cheeky caption to the pic, the Fuller House star joked that the phone he is using does not belong to Bob Iger, the CEO of the Walt Dinsey Company who stepped down earlier this week. The post is tagged Disneyland Fire Station 1.

In comments to Stamos’ pic, fans and famous friends, including fellow Fuller House star Andrea Barber, reacted to the actor’s amazing new acquisition.

‘The collector in me knows how huge this is,” one fan wrote.

“Can you hear all of the imagination that Disney spoke into that phone?” another fan asked.

“Hey, can you call Mickey?” added another.

“I love that you are a true Disney fan! Please post a pic of the Disneyland sign someday!” another fan told Stamos.

Stamos didn’t respond to fans who asked where he got the retro piece, but a recent auction listing may provide a clue.

The website Liveauctioneers.com still shows an auction from December 2019 in which a similar phone was won for $36,000. The listing, which started off with a bid of $1000, describes “an extremely rare candlestick phone that was used in Walt Disney’s apartment above the Fire Station in Disneyland’s Town Square.” The 11.5″ tall telephone was installed in Disney’s apartment from the 1960s until the early 1980s when it was replaced by a modern phone. There are several photos of Walt Disney personally using the phone in the 1960s.

Fans know that John Stamos is a huge Disney fan, so it’s no surprise he was eyeing this rare piece from the entrepreneur and animator’s past.

When Stamos gave a tour of his house last year, he showed off the amazing collection of Disneyland memorabilia that was prominently displayed in his home.

Stamos owns a cart from Disneyland’s Seven Dwarfs ride with Grumpy’s name on it, and he also won an eBay auction for the original Disneyland sign which consists of ten 14-by-7-foot individual letters. At the time, Stamos said he displays the lit-up D in his backyard.

The Disney diehard also proposed to his wife, Caitlin McHugh, at Disneyland, and the couple regularly spend time with their son Billy at the famous theme park.