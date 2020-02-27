‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps Recreates JLo’s Sizzling Bikini Photo: ’50 Is The New 40’

Luann stripped down to a white bikini that may have been even skimpier than JLo's.

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann De Lesseps channelled her inner Jennifer Lopez as she slipped into a skimpy bikini for a stunning new photo posted to social media this week. The 50-year-old reality star proudly showed off her seriously fit body on her Instagram account on February 26 as she posted a side-by-side shot of herself and the “Waiting For Tonight” singer in which they both showed some serious skin in very similar white two-pieces.

On the left was was the already iconic photo JLo shared of herself on Instagram earlier this month, when she snapped a seriously hot mirror selfie in her swimwear. She told fans in the caption that she was feeling “Relaxed and recharged” following a vacation after her stellar performance at Super Bowl LIV alongside Shakira.

On the right was a shot of Luann in her own tiny white bikini.

The star proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym and her obvious body confidence in the very tiny bikini look, which may actually have been even skimpier than Jennifer’s.

The two-piece featured small triangles of material over her chest which were held together by the thinnest strings that tied behind the back of her neck and stretched across her chest.

As for the bottoms, they also didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination as the bikini briefs only just covered her bottom half with the same tiny string tied on both sides of her hips with long strings that stretched down her leg.

The beauty rocked a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes and had a big smile on her face, while her dark hair flowed down to frame her face. She stood in front of a table which was laid out for breakfast.

In the caption, Luann wrote that “50 is the new 40” as she referred to both of their ages while also giving the singer and actress a big shout out.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the star as many heaped a whole lot of praise on both Luann and Jennifer, who both proved that age is most certainly nothing but a number.

“Yes!!! #50andfabulous,” one fan commented.

“Both of you look amazing,” another said.

“Such an effortlessly stunning woman inside and out!” a third Instagram user said.

But Luann isn’t the only Real Housewives star to get their JLo on in after seeing her flawless bikini photo, as two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars already took on the challenge earlier this month.

Prior to welcoming her third child into the world, Teddi Mellencamp showed off her growing baby bump in a white bikini on Instagram as she mimicked the “Get Right” singer’s already iconic photo. Lisa Rinna also wowed fans as she showed off her bikini body in a leopard-print bikini after seeing the Hustlers star strip down.