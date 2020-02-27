NBA Rumors: Nets, Magic Could Explore Spencer Dinwiddie-For-Aaron Gordon Trade This Summer

Despite Kyrie Irving‘s comment about their need to add more talents to contend for the NBA championship title, the Brooklyn Nets still let the 2020 February NBA trade deadline pass without making any major moves. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Nets are already contented with their current roster and would just wait for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to return to their perfect shape. Though the 2019-20 NBA season is far from over, several NBA players who are expected to be available on the trade market in the summer of 2020 have already been linked to the Nets, including Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

In his recent article, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York revealed that the Nets received trade inquiries from the Magic and the Detroit Pistons involving veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. If the Magic once again express their desire in acquiring Dinwiddie in the 2020 NBA offseason, Begley suggested that the Nets may consider demanding a trade package including Gordon in return.

“Some members of the Magic and Pistons, specifically, had internal interest in exploring trades for Dinwiddie prior to the trade deadline, per SNY sources. Could a package including Dinwiddie have landed a player like Aaron Gordon from Orlando? Is Gordon the kind of player that can help push Brooklyn into the East’s upper echelon? Some execs believe a player like Gordon can help Brooklyn but wouldn’t push them into the echelon of NBA title contender. But again, the only person whose opinion truly matters here is Marks’ and the Nets’ players he consults.”

Gordon would undeniably be a great addition to the Nets, giving them another reliable scoring option behind Durant and Irving. Aside from being an offensive weapon, Gordon is also an incredible rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer. This season, the 24-year-old power forward is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

However, as Begley noted, the potential acquisition of Gordon won’t put the Nets anywhere near from being a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. If the Nets want to be on the same level as the Milwaukee Bucks, they are better off going after established superstars who could complement Durant and Irving like Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Though Beal just agreed to sign a contract extension with the Wizards, there’s a strong possibility that he may consider finding his way out of Washington if they suffer another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season.