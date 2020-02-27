‘One Piece’ Episode 973 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed!

The latest chapter of One Piece manga featured the execution of Lord Kozuki Oden. Despite enduring an hour of boiling, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido still decided to take Lord Oden’s life. Most One Piece fans expect the death of Lord Oden to mark the end of the flashback and the manga’s return to the present timeline.

However, they would be needing to wait a little bit longer to see what will happen next as One Piece manga is set to take a one-week break. According to Otakukart, One Piece Chapter 973 won’t be coming out this week and is expected to be officially available on March 8, 2020, in Japan. With more a week left before the release of the next chapter, fans have already started making their own predictions for One Piece Chapter 973.

According to Strawhatmanga, One Piece Chapter 973 would likely reveal what happened the day before the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s plan to raid Onigashima and engage in an all-out war against the combined forces of Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

“The One Piece manga chapter 973 is releasing soon and we will get to see what happened with the rebel team ships and where’s everyone disappeared to. Kinemon and others are standing on the shore finding no ships there and are now worried for what happened to the ships and the rebel army. Luffy and Zoro are busy training and the date of the raid is coming sooner and unless Kinemon makes everything right, they will not be able to meet up with Luffy at Onigashima.”

In the present timeline, most of the members of the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Kiku, Kawamatsu, Ashura Doji, Nekomamushi, and Inuarashi – were seen in the place where the Straw Hat Pirates alliance was supposed to gather. However, their allies were nowhere to be found and their meeting place was surrounded by destroyed ships. By simply observing their surrounding, Kinemon and the others already had a heartbreaking idea in mind about what really happened the day before their planned attack.

One Piece Chapter 973 is set to confirm whether Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido have succeeded to ruin the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s plan to overthrow them and free the borders of the Land of Wano or not. It is also expected to reveal who is the real traitor inside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. With all the confidential information fed to Shogun Orochi, there’s a growing belief among One Piece fans that the traitor is one of the Nine Red Scabbards.