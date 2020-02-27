AEW Rumors: Company Seemingly Drops Another Hint Regarding WWE Superstar’s Possible Arrival

With Matt Hardy’s WWE contract rumored to expire on March 1, All Elite Wrestling seemed to tease his imminent arrival once again, using one of the veteran wrestler’s favorite words in an on-air promo on this week’s edition of Dynamite.

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, the hint in question took place during a promo segment featuring The Dark Order, as stable member Evil Uno talked about his and Stu Grayson’s upcoming tag team match against SoCal Uncensored (SCU) members Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. While talking about how SCU will “know the true might” of The Dark Order, Uno mentioned the word “obsolete” when referring to the rival faction’s leader, Christopher Daniels.

As pointed out by the publication, Uno’s use of “obsolete” was notable because this word is frequently associated with Hardy, who had often said it as part of his “Broken” gimmick in Impact Wrestling and his similar “Woken” character in WWE. This apparent hint also comes several weeks after rumors had first suggested that the 45-year-old grappler would eventually be revealed as the higher power behind The Dark Order.

What a move by the #DarkOrder!

Watch #AEWDark NOW via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/aPsYWJM7SD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 26, 2020

Last month, a Dark Order vignette featured an unseen figure with an altered voice saying the word “wonderful” — another mainstay of “Broken” and “Woken” Matt Hardy’s vocabulary when he was playing these eccentric roles in Impact and WWE respectively.

So far, it seems that a lot of fans agree that The Dark Order’s latest reference to one of Hardy’s favorite words could be a sign he may be joining AEW in due time. As one Twitter user quipped, the only thing they could have wished for was for Uno to say that Daniels would be “deleted,” much like Hardy would often do when he was working the aforementioned gimmicks.

Although Hardy is contractually prohibited from appearing on any segment produced by AEW or other outside promotions, it appears that WWE has been taking some steps to write him off television in recent episodes of Monday Night Raw. These included a series of attacks from Randy Orton, including the most recent one, which Hardy said was severe enough to confine him to a “chair of wheels” as he sold his onscreen injury on social media.

At the moment, Hardy has yet to sign or even agree to a new contract, may it be with WWE or with another promotion. But if the rumors are true and his deal expires on March 1, he will officially become a free agent starting next month, allowing him to sign with the company of his choice for what could be his last major run as a professional wrestler.