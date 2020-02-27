Blac Chyna Smolders In A Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit

Blac Chyna sizzled in her latest Instagram snapshots, posing for the camera in a sunny one-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

In the first picture, the 31-year-old model stared directly at the camera, slightly squinting her eyes as if the sun were in them. She straddled the side of a pool, letting one leg dangle in the water. The yellow-orange bathing suit was the focal point of the photo, and Chyna showed it off.

The swimsuit featured a halter top with a deep V neckline so low that it didn’t stop plunging until it reached her toned midriff. Chyna’s cleavage was on full display, with her décolletage piercing glinting in the light.

The one-piece boasted a tied belt around the middle, which knotted on the side.

The bathing suit was so high-waisted that Chyna’s full side ink was on display in all of its colors. The floral tattoo started at her knee and snaked its way all the way up her waist and beyond, showing off its reds, greens, and purples.

As she sat with her hands on her lap, her hand tattoos were visible as well, the intricate red ink running all along her thumbs and pointer fingers.

The second Instagram image was taken from the side, which made it clear that Chyna’s one-piece was a thong swimsuit, which showcased her derriere. From this angle, fans could see that her tattoo didn’t just stop at her hips — the side ink went all the way from her upper back to her thigh.

Chyna’s hair cascaded down her back in long, dark waves.

She kept her makeup relatively simple, letting her natural beauty shine through. She wore a swoop of brown liner on her lids, which gave her a cat-eye look. Her cheekbones popped. A watermelon-colored gloss was painted on her lips.

She tagged the location of both pictures as Miami.

Upon seeing Chyna in the yellow one-piece, fans flocked to the comments section in droves in order to tell her how much they loved the look.

“Omg Chyna,” one fan wrote, adding two yellow hearts to the comment.

“YEA MA,” another said, including a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Perfection,” admired a third user.

A fourth follower simply wrote out a line of “100” and flame emoji.

As Inquisitr readers and Blac Chyna fans know, Chyna frequently shares different looks on her Instagram account. She most recently rocked a set of black, lacy lingerie.