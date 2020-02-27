Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Rocks Pink Leggings For New Hamstring Workout Video

Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez powered through a hamstring-focused routine in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of pink leggings, the brown-haired beauty started the workout with a series of barbell deficit Romanian deadlifts. This exercise required her to stand on a stool before bending forward to take hold of the weight. In her caption, she recommended doing four rounds of eight repetitions.

Next, she moved on to doing a set of kettlebell swings before heading over to an exercise machine to knock out a set of leg curls. She switched to using a cable machine in the next clip for a set of sumo squats. For this exercise, she first pulled the machine’s handle back before assuming an extreme wide-legged stance to complete her reps. Savannah lowered and lifted the weight with each squat and made it seem effortless. The model ended the workout with a series of unilateral Bulgarian split squats which she did without weights For this move she rested one foot on the bench behind her and then bent her front leg.

In the caption, Savannah assured fans that this was the hamstring routine that she uses to maintain the strength of those muscles. She also warned viewers that the routine was very challenging, stating that it was “no joke.”

The video has accumulated more than 12,000 likes as of this writing and more than 160 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the video.

“That looks like a killer hamstring workout,” one person wrote. “I was sore just by watching this. Excellent work!”

“Looking amazing love killer workout! Definitely going to try!” a second added.

Others said that Savannah was inspirational.

“Very good training, You’re a role model for many women in this world keep it up,” a third commenter added.

“You’re so unbelievably strong omg Savannah you inspire so much,” a fourth commenter gushed.

In Savannah’s last workout video, she performed a set of barbell squats while dressed in a white sports bra and pair of light-orange leggings. In the caption, She confessed that she didn’t want to go to the gym that day but went anyway.

“Didn’t feel like going to the gym today,” she wrote in the caption. “Yet we did overcome the “maybe I should skip and go tomorrow” thoughts and just went with the intention to smash it for a lil 60min!”

The video currently has more than 35,000 likes since its upload on January 2.