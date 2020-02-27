David Dobrik Surprises A Hardworking Single Mother With $25,000 In Heartwarming New Video

YouTuber David Dobrik gave a helping hand to someone who truly deserved it.

YouTuber David Dobrik offered a helping hand to a young woman who truly needed it, a single mother named Melissa Alvarez. Dobrik surprised Alvarez with a check for $25,000 in a recent heartwarming YouTube video. Alvarez is only 21-years-old, goes to college, cares for her sick mother and works several different jobs and still struggles to make ends meet, according to The Dallas Morning News.

While Alvarez might not have the easiest life, she has found some comedic relief through Dobrik’s lighthearted 4 minute and 20 second vlogs that he posts twice a week on YouTube. The videos are filled with semi scripted bits, science experiments, stunts and lots of laughter that has helped bring a smile to her face throughout the hard times.

When Alvarez’s friend Kevin Quintana learned that Dobrik was visiting the Texas area, he knew he had to try to get Dobrik to surprise Alvarez. Thus, he headed to the lobby of the hotel the comedian was staying at in hopes of getting a second to speak with him. Luckily, Dobrik was more than willing to oblige.

“She hasn’t had the easiest of lives. I’ve always cared about her a lot, and I know David makes her smile,” Quintana said.

In addition to a check for $25,000, Dobrik was so moved by Alvarez’s story that he handed her all the cash he had on him.

In a recent interview, Alvarez recalled just how much this gesture of kindness meant to her. While she emphasized just how much Dobrik’s generosity meant to her, she doesn’t plan on working any less hard in the future.

“It’s a huge blessing. I struggle, which is why I work three jobs so I can take care of my son and myself and my school. It takes off a lot of weight from my back. But I think that’s where a lot of people fall down, when they get help. But that’s someone helping me get up to a higher level, so I don’t feel like I should step back. He helped me pick myself up, but I should keep working.”

Dobrik has become famous for his generosity towards others, often using his wealth to benefit the lives of others. He’s gifted nearly every one of his friends a car and has even stopped by different college campuses to hand out free laptops to students. His Internet fame helped him to land a win in three separate categories at the 2019 Streamy Awards, as The Inquisitr previously reported.