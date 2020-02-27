‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Stuns In Scandalously Short Nude Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a quadruple Instagram update that showcased Kara’s bronzed body in a revealing ensemble. Kara didn’t add a geotag to her post, but she appeared to be somewhere warm, as lush tropical trees were visible behind her. Kara made her way down a stone walkway lined with neatly trimmed green shrubs, and showed off her curves in her ensemble.

Kara made sure to tag many of the brands or designers behind the pieces in her ensemble. She showed off her curvaceous physique in a tight nude dress that left little to the imagination. The dress was from the brand Are You Ami, which was crafted by Rumi Neely. The scoop neckline of the dress showed off plenty of Kara’s ample cleavage, and the look was fitted throughout the bodice. The mini dress ended just a few inches down Kara’s thighs, but the look was made even more scandalous thanks to the slits that were on either side, revealing even more of her incredible legs.

Kara layered a white blazer over the top of the jacket, and also added a few accessories to complete the look. The stunner wore a pair of statement earrings that peeked out from underneath her long waves, and a delicate choker necklace that was almost not even visible in the shot. She wore a beige hat by the Australian brand Lack of Color over her blond locks. The bombshell carried a purse by Dior in a stunning blush pink shade. The bag had a bedazzled letter “D” as an accent, and Kara carried it on her forearm.

In the second snap from her update, Kara flashed a huge smile at the camera. In the third, she shared a full body shot that showed off her toned legs, and also showed off her choice of footwear, simple white sandals with a low heel.

Kara asked her fans in the caption which of the four poses they preferred, and while some answered, many simply left other comments that showered her with praise. The post racked up 230 comments within just six hours, and also received 15,100 likes within the same time span.

“I love your beautiful smile,” one fan said.

“4 but you are perfect in every pic,” another commented.

Another fan left a lengthy comment, and said “I say 3, which goes against my saying last week I like more zoomed in, but hey, I’m allowed to be inconsistent too. See you’re rocking your favorite purse gotta say you look great but I wish you’d ditch the blazer in this one.”

