Ilhan Omar Whistleblower Says If Anything Happens To Him, Congresswoman And Her Team Are Responsible

A recent report from The Daily Mail claimed that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar told friends years ago that her second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was her brother. The publication spoke to Abdihakim Osman Nur, who was the first person to go on record and support the long-running rumors that Omar and Elmi were related. Now, Osman has penned a blog posted to Power Line in which he speaks of the alleged threats to his safety he has experienced since he blew the whistle on the reported scandal.

Osman said he first faced threats in August of 2016 when he spoke to Power Line writer Scott Johnson about Omar’s alleged marriage to her sibling. Similar threats reportedly continued after his recent chat with The Daily Mail.

“Since that day I have received veiled threats about my safety, insults online and threats of a set-up in which to have me locked up.,” Osman wrote. “I have had fake complaints to try and shut my Facebook [page] down. They have also told a media personality on YouTube to threaten me and she did so live on a YouTube video.”

Osman ended his blog with a call to the United States public and government.

“If anything were to happen to me and my safety that Ilhan Omar and her team will be responsible. I also ask for the support of the American people in case I’m set up or something happens to me because I have talked.”

As reported by The New York Post, Omar slammed the news stories of her alleged marriage as anti-Muslim smears against her and the people she represents. She took particular aim at The View co-host Meghan McCain, who shared the report of her alleged marriage on Twitter and asked why the accusations weren’t being taken more seriously.

The same people who chastise the progressive movement regularly traffic in anti-Muslim smears and hate speech against me and those I represent. It’s almost as if they don't genuinely care about online harassment.

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 20, 2020

Osman claims to live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and says he has confirmed that Omar’s marriage to Elmi was fraudulent. He said he was once a neighbor and close friend to Omar and Hirsi and suggested that the scandal was well-known in the state’s Muslim community.

Osmn also claimed that at least one of Omar’s supporters has s felony criminal record and suggested that the community has not spoken out on the marriage due to fear from such supporters.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly looking into the allegations that Omar married her brother to skirt immigration laws. Although the bureau did not commit to a full investigation, it claims that it will share the information discovered with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Education.