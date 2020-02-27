Hailey Baldwin Hits The Front Row Of Paris’ Saint Laurent Runway Show While Rocking A Barely There Minidress

On Tuesday, Hailey Baldwin Bieber took a seat for the Saint Laurent Runway Show at the start of Paris Fashion Week. Watching the models walk the legendary brand’s catwalk for the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 show, Justin Bieber’s wife sat in the front row next to Kat Harington and Lily Collins. She crossed her long legs as she watched the brand’s flashy fashion parade go by.

For the big sartorial event, Stephen Baldwin’s provocatively dressed 23-year-old daughter was swathed in a risque Saint Laurent minidress that glittered, thanks to hundreds of sequins sewn into the black fabric. The frock was scanty, to say the least, with a giant cutout in her chest area featuring plenty of cleavage as well her taut tummy. The minuscule designer dress also sported a halter top and an extremely short hemline.

Hailey paired her sexy number with sheer black stockings and, for added bling, she rocked silver statement earrings, silver rings, and her wedding set ring. As described by People, the latter was hard to miss, given that the huge and flawless oval cut solitaire diamond in her engagement ring — which was inset with two diamond wedding bands –added copious amounts of sparkle.

On her feet, Hailey wore pointy stilettos featuring ankle straps and golden toe caps.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

After the event, Hailey put up a couple of photos on Instagram to celebrate the event.

In the first snap, the lanky blond sat on some steps on a stoop surrounded by metalwork somewhere in Paris. Then, in the second image, the stunner appeared to be standing in a hotel hallway while holding a glass of red wine.

Although her Saint Laurent frock was partially covered by a long black trench coat, the attention-grabbing dress still took center stage in both photos.

Hailey’s Instagram update showing the outfit she wore during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 fashion show earned plenty of attention within a day of going live.

Among her 28.2 million followers, more than 1.7 million people clicked “like” on the post while over a dozen people offered comments. Some fans dropped emoji — including fire, red hearts, and hear-eye faces — while other admirers wrote about how they felt.

“Is it Ok that I’ve known you since you were a little girl and now you’re my style icon?!?!” exclaimed Tish Cyrus, Miley and Noah’s mom, who added two kissy-face emoji.

“Dang,” stated hair colorist Justin Anderson, who added a fire emoji.

Hailey Baldwin is known for hitting up Fashion Week in various destinations either to watch the proceedings or to walk with the other models. In the early fall of 2018, she attended London Fashion Week with beau Justin Bieber as rumors of their marriage began to swirl, according to The Inquisitr.