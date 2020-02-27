Former ‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe Posts An Adorable Family Photo, ‘We’re Multiplying Like Rabbits’

'This is what happens when you opt to forgo the Fantasy Suite and wait until marriage,' said Sean Lowe.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe recently shared an adorable family photo on Instagram complete with his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe and their three children. The family looked picture perfect as they posed together in the bathroom mirror. In his caption, Lowe cracked a joke about his Bachelor beginnings and the bizarre way in which he and Catherine began to date and eventually got married.

Lowe was unlike any Bachelor before him in that he was very serious about his Christian faith and was a ‘born-again virgin’. He went into his season having made it clear that he had no intention of sleeping with any of the women during their fantasy suite date night. In the end, it worked out pretty well for him.

“This is what happens when you opt to forgo the Fantasy Suite and wait until marriage. We’re multiplying like rabbits over here,” he wrote as the Instagram caption.

In the photo, Giudici smiles broadly while holding their newborn daughter Mia. Lowe stands behind him holding their oldest son Samuel, who is draped in a bath towel. In his arm, Lowe holds their second born son Isaiah who is dressed in his pajamas. While they both clearly have their hands full, they appear as happy as can be.

Giudici and Lowe were married in a televised wedding in 2014 after having gotten engaged on the show. They remain one of the few couples to come out of the franchise that actually got married and remain together, and Lowe has often been referred to as America’s favorite bachelor.

However, as perfect as their lives seem, Lowe and Giudici have both been honest about the rockier times they’ve experienced throughout the way. Giudici in particular has been candid regarding the way the birth of her daughter Mia really took a toll on her body. In an honest Instagram post, she admitted she’d tried to push herself too hard after her baby was first born, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I made some bad calls. In the past couple days, we’ve done too much. I felt really good about my recovery and because of that, I thought I could just go back to what I was doing before surgery. Bad mistake. So, as a thank you to what my body has done over the last 9/10 months, I shall sit. All day. And hold this angel in my arms.”

In the sweet photo, Giudici could be seen snuggling with sleeping Mia who was wrapped up in a blanket.