Malika Haqq Gets Called Out For Saying She Plans To See A Plastic Surgeon After Giving Birth

Malika Haqq recently upset social media users after sharing her plans to have plastic surgery after she gives birth later this year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and best friend to Khloe Kardashian is currently pregnant with her first child, a baby boy. On Tuesday, February 26, the E! star posed for a picture with plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. Haqq and Diamond are smiling from ear to ear as they stand in what appears to be his office. Haqq is wearing a black hat, black leggings, a black hoodie, and a black top. Diamond is in his work scrubs as he has one arm around Haqq.

Haqq captioned her photo to express her excitement about being in Diamond’s office. She said the reason for her being in his office was to book a future appointment with the celebrity surgeon. She shared with her millions of Instagram followers that she made a “post-pregnancy makeover” appointment in anticipation of her giving birth.

Although Haqq received a plethora of likes and supportive comments, some fans didn’t enjoy what they felt she was promoting. Many shamed the mom-to-be for discussing plastic surgery before her son is born. Others accused her of not prioritizing her pregnancy more.

“Dang have the baby first. Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess,” one user wrote.

“So sad to hear this. What a shallow life,” another non-fan chimed in.

“Really…if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom,” one follower pointed out.

“Haven’t even given birth and already thinking about snapback surgery?” another questioned.

According to Page Six, many of Haqq’s fans decided to come to the ATL actress’ defense on the same post. Some pointed out that Haqq wouldn’t be the only 0ne celebrity mom that has booked a plastic surgery appointment upon giving birth. The outlet reports that Amber Rose and Cardi B both faced criticism for sculpting their bodies after they had their babies. Rose, reportedly had liposuction six weeks after giving birth to her second child- Slash Electric Edwards. After having baby Kulture Kiari Cephus, Cardi was bashed for having both liposuction and breast augmentation after she gave birth.

Haqq announced her pregnancy back in September 2019. The reality star shared at the time that having a baby was something she always wanted and was elated when she learned of the news. The actress is having her baby with her ex, O.T. Genasis. The two split just months before Haqq made her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.