Boosie Badazz Calls Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Daughter ‘His Son’ Again, Says A Lot Of People Agree With Him

The rapper claims a lot of people agreed with his comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter.

Speaking about the backlash he endured for his Instagram video about Dwyane Wade‘s transgender daughter, Boosie Badazz misgendered Zaya Wade again as “his son.” He also claims that amidst the backlash there were a lot of people who agreed with him.

The rapper came under fire after posting an Instagram video slamming Wade for allowing his 12-year-old child to identify as transgender. In a recent interview with Baller Alert he was asked about the controversy and the hip hop artist defended his comments while refusing to refer to Zaya as a female.

The interviewer asked about the statements concerning “Dwyane Wade’s daughter.”

“His son,” the 37-year-old quickly said.

When discussing the transphobic Instagram video, Boosie Badazz said he was expressing his feelings because he gets protective when children are involved.

“But I was just speaking how I felt. Everybody got their own opinions in life. Everyone feels a certain type of way about certain things,” the Louisiana artist said, “When the kids involved, it’s tender to my heart.”

He revealed that his mother called him about the Wade situation and told him to stop posting on social media and to stop mentioning other people’s families. The Badazz 3.5 rapper acknowledges what he says reaches a lot of people and feels that’s just part of celebrity.

Boozie Badazz, a father-of-seven, was asked if he thought it was appropriate to tell another parent how to raise their kids.

“Not really. But when I feel you’re wrong, you’re wrong. People have told me how to parent my children,” he responded.

Being wrong and listening to others when they tell you so is just part of parenthood according to the rapper. This is why he felt justified in airing his concerns for Zaya Wade.

Although he has endured online backlash, Boosie Badazz says there has been plenty of support from people who agree with his stance.

“A lot of people feel what I said completely…people who feel the same way what I said.”

The rapper said he is a fan of Wade as a basketball player and has no regrets about taking shots at a basketball icon’s personal life.

“If that was Barack Obama I would’ve said the same thing,” he told the interviewer.

Shortly after the video directed towards Wade went viral the rapper posted another Instagram video claiming he had been banned from a local Planet Fitness. Allegedly, the manager of the gym saw the transphobic video and barred him from using the facility.