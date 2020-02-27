Chris Brown Opted Not To Wish Rihanna Happy Birthday After Flirting With Her On Social Media

Chris Brown is reportedly focused on the future as he neglected to wish his ex Rihanna a happy birthday.

The “You Da One” songstress turned 32 on Thursday, February 20. While she received a plethora of well-wishes from her fans on social media sites like Instagram, Brown reportedly decided to leave his comments to himself. According to Hollywood Life, the “With You” singer, who has been friendly with Rihanna online, had nothing to say when her birthday came.

Prior to Thursday, Brown had shared that he wanted to “be a lamp” after Rihanna seductively modeled a piece from her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Although he was supposedly aware when his ex’s birthday was, he wanted to give her space on her special day. As the above report claims, Brown focused instead on celebrating his new life, which currently includes children Royalty, 5, and Aeko, 4 months.

“Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna on her birthday for the simple fact that the day is about her, plain and simple,” a source shared with the outlet. “Chris is really happy just doing his own thing and is focused on his kids, Ammika (Harris), and his career at the moment. Chris is in a really good place in his life right now and he’s sure Rihanna is too. They’re living separate lives and it is what it is.”

Another insider revealed that, at this point in their lives, Rihanna doesn’t expect any acknowledgment of her birthday from Brown, and was perfectly fine when he wasn’t among the people who had a positive message for her on her big day. The pair were last romantically involved in 2013, aside from their social media exchanges.

“If they are in the same room, they will be cool and friendly with each other but they aren’t going to be in frequent contact and are not in contact for holidays or birthdays, it is just not the relationship and friendship they have anymore,” the source shared.

Since their breakup, both Brown and Rihanna have moved on to other relationships. Brown famously dated actress Karrueche Tran, in addition to Harris. Rihanna moved on to Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, though the two have reportedly ended their relationship after four years together. On Thursday, the businesswoman didn’t have any man in sight and spent her day in Mexico with her friends. One of her fan Instagram pages shows a video of her blowing out her birthday candles alongside her posse.