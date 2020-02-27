Blond Beauty Alissa Violet Sizzles In Pink Corset Top In Milan

Blond beauty Alissa Violet has been sharing Instagram updates from Milan, Italy, ever since she walked the runway for Philipp Plein. The show took place last Saturday evening, as noted by the New York Post, but it looks like she’s still in the area enjoying the sights as she shared a new photo series where she rocked a pink corset top.

There were four snaps in total, and the stunner kicked it off with a shot of herself standing in the middle of a busy shopping district. She clasped her hands in front of her and gave a fierce look for the camera with a hint of a smile on her face.

Alissa wore a light pink top with cupped accents that laced up in the front, as well as ruched accents and a couple of clips for the garter belt that fell on her bare midriff. It looked like the top featured thin straps, with one of them visible in all the snaps. The beauty also wore a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and let her leather jacket fall down her arms.

The sensation wore her hair down in a side part and brushed a piece in front of her left shoulder. Her makeup application matched her outfit and included pink lipstick, a dash of eyeshadow, and dark mascara.

There were lots of people in the backdrop walking around and enjoying the day.

The next three photos were very similar to the first one — except in these shots, Alissa flashed a couple of different expressions. In the final picture, she looked down and grabbed her arm with her left hand.

The YouTuber’s many adoring fans took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Wish i could like a post twice,” joked an admirer.

“Omgg slayyy,” gushed a follower.

However, instead of just the usual compliments, there were also many people commenting on the coronavirus, which is known to have broken out in the area.

“Wouldnt be there might get coronavirus,” warned a third supporter.

“Aye the corona virus [sic] in Milan get outta there,” advised a fourth social media user.

Prior to the new upload, Alissa had shared other Instagram posts that were just as sizzling, including one from August 23, 2019. That time, she sported a bikini and posed on an outdoor chair on a sunny day. The top had a straight neckline and the bottoms had thick side straps, while both parts of the outfit featured an anime-style graphic of a girl striking the Bambi pose. The blonde placed her hand in her hair as she posed for the snap.