Anthony Ferrill Identified As Milwaukee Shooting Suspect Who Killed Five At Molson Coors Campus

Anthony Ferrill has been identified as the man who opened fire at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a deadly attack on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon and reportedly left five people dead, along with the shooter. All of those killed were employees at the location.

Suspect Had Been Fired On Wednesday

A report from Fox 6 Now in Milwaukee reported that Ferrill was fired by Molson Coors at some point on Wednesday before the shooting, and was still in uniform when he opened fire. Other employees at the campus reported being placed under lockdown, and some who witnessed the attack described it as intense and chaotic.

The wife of one employee told Fox 6 Now that her husband was near the attack when it took place and saw one of the victims.

“All he said so far was that he saw a guy get shot in the head about 15 feet from him,” the woman told Fox 6 Now. “He is an Army Vet and is having difficulty processing this shooting.”

It was not clear if the man’s firing was part of a set of 500 layoffs announced last year from Molson Coors. As the Chicago Tribune reported, the company announced it would be shedding jobs in a consolidation meant to save $150 million. MillerCoors accounts for the majority of the company’s business, with jobs around the country recently centralized in Milwaukee. Despite the layoffs, the move was expected to add more jobs overall in Milwaukee.

Police said that it appeared that Ferrill took his own life, and he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said upon arrival at the Molson Coors plant, officers located the suspect, described as a 51 y/o Milwaukee man, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Five Molson Coors employees were murdered.

Local And National Officials Decry Shooting

The Milwaukee shooting prompted a number of local, state, and national officials to share condolences and condemn the violence.

As WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee reported, Wisconsin governor Tony Evers mourned those killed and said the shooting would have a deep impact on the Milwaukee area.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were senselessly taken, all of the folks and workers at Molson Coors, and the Milwaukee community as we grapple with yet another act of gun violence that will have long-lasting consequences for this community and our state,” he said.

????Milwaukee is a close-knit community, and when one of us hurts, we all hurt. We stand with our brothers and sisters at Miller Coors, profoundly saddened – and sending compassion, strength, and healing in the aftermath of today’s senseless act.#wearemillercoors #milwaukeestrong pic.twitter.com/snHN1HfsJb — Sprecher Brewery (@sprecherbrewery) February 27, 2020

Very heartbreaking to hear about the tragedy in Milwaukee today. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone at MolsonCoors. #MilwaukeeStrong pic.twitter.com/HbWxc4ifnz — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) February 27, 2020

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also offered a hotline for those experiencing emotional distress after the shooting.

If you're experiencing #distress after watching the news & the shootings at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee, you’re not alone. For 24/7 emotional support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline.

Call: 1-800-985-5990

Text: TalkWithUs to 66746

Log on: https://t.co/lpS77O4oNB pic.twitter.com/uY5idnycAS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 26, 2020

Many decried the role of firearms and the ease of access, including state representative Jonathan Brostoff.

“While some of the details of this afternoon’s tragic shooting at the Molson Coors campus are still hazy, one thing continues to be absolutely clear: it is past time to take real, decisive action in order to protect our communities from the scourge of gun violence,” he said in a statement. “Because of the actions of one individual with irresponsibly easy access to a firearm, at least six Wisconsin families are mourning unfathomable losses, and an entire community has been traumatized.”

It was not clear yet where Ferrill obtained the firearm, or exactly what was used in the shooting.