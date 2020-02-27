Ashley Iaconetti Slams ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber For Sleeping With Other Women

'If Peter truly valued his relationship with Madi, he wouldn’t have slept with Hannah Ann or Victoria,' said 'Bachelor' alum Ashley Iaconetti

Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti slammed Bachelor Peter Weber for some of his behavior in the most recent episode. Despite the fact that contestant Madison Prewett had explained to Weber that was uncomfortable with him being intimate with other women, he did so anyway. Iaconetti expressed her opinion that if he really cared for Prewett in the way he claimed to, he wouldn’t have done this, according to Cosmopolitan.

Prewett is a virgin who is saving herself for marriage. After she told Weber that she wouldn’t see a future with him if he had slept with the other two women, he seemed to understand where she was coming from. However, this did not ultimately change his decision as far as the fantasy suite dates, which seems to be sending a message, Iaconetti explained.

“I think that if Peter truly valued his relationship with Madi, he wouldn’t have slept with Hannah Ann or Victoria. It wouldn’t have been worth risking things with Madison. It also demonstrates to me that maybe Peter doesn’t think sex can wait,” she said.

Iaconetti was a virgin herself when she went on The Bachelor during Chris Soules season. Thus, she can understand where Prewett is coming from and what she is expecting from Weber. Iaconetti voiced her opinion that Weber shouldn’t have to have sex with each one of the women in order to tell whether or not they had a true connection.

“I think it’ll be lame if Peter claims he needed to test the sexual chemistry. I personally think that you can tell the type of sexual chemistry you can have with someone without going all the way,” she said.

Despite Iaconetti’s harsh words. She made it clear that she’s not against Weber, as much as she doesn’t agree with many of the decisions he’s made throughout this journey. On Tuesday she posted a photo on Instagram of her and Weber together, arm in arm. In the caption, she encouraged him to hang in there through all the backlash he’s experiencing at the moment.

“Peter, I’m sorry your head is cut off in this cute pic of me and that I’ve been so critical of you today,” she wrote.

Iaconetti did not end up with Bachelor Chris Soules. It wouldn’t be until after multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise that she and her now husband Jared Haibon would eventually get together. The pair were married in 2019 as The Inquisitr previously reported.