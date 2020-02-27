Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Ice Blue Braids & Camouflage Hot Pants

Megan Thee Stallion heated things up on Instagram on Tuesday, February 25, sporting a new look with an icy set of braids and army-esque boy shorts. The rapper shared a three-picture slideshow of the full ensemble on the app.

In the first image, the hip-hop star stared directly into the camera lens, hands in the pockets of the cadet blue zip-up she wore. She tilted her head slightly as she glanced ahead, some of her braids peeking over her shoulder. Her hair was pulled back into cornrows and dyed a cotton candy-colored light blue, so sheer it was almost white-blond.

Underneath the jacket, she was clad in a white, crop-top hoodie that showcased her toned midriff. She paired the top with tiny, camouflage hot pants that boasted olive green, brown, black, and white hues.

In the second photo, Megan made the peace sign motion with both of her hands, showing off her rings. From this angle, fans also got a better look at her midriff, including her diamond navel piercing. She also flaunted her large, Louis Vuitton hoops and giant diamond chain that spelled out “STALLI.”

Megan got silly for the third snap, sticking out her tongue with a smile on her face. She also gave the camera the middle finger.

As for her makeup, the “B.*.T.C.H” rapper rocked a heavy smoky eye on her lids, with the shadow transitioning from a sparkly silver to a charcoal gray. Her lashes were thick. They curled up and fanned outwards. She wore a swoop of black eyeliner across her lids, which gave her a cat-eye look. She wore a tiny black heart under her eye. Her lips were painted with gloss.

Upon seeing the Instagram set, Megan Thee Stallion’s fans flocked to the comments section to tell their idol how much they loved her look.

“Maan if my body was like this I’d act a fool,” one fan admired.

“Come thru cornrows,” complimented a second user, adding both a heart-eye and crying emoji.

“I want to like each of these INDIVIDUALLY!!!!” exclaimed a third follower.

“Destroy me,” simply said a fourth fan.

As Inquisitr readers know, Megan frequently changes up her look on Instagram — and she is never one to shy away from color.

She most recently wore a skintight, Versace jumpsuit that sported bold, neon hues and large geometric patterns.

Prior to that outfit, she wore a large blue fur coat, which paired nicely with her cobalt-colored locks.