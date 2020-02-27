‘Game Of Thrones’: A Massive New Plot Hole Has Been Discovered Regarding The Battle Of Winterfell

A fan of 'Game of Thrones' asks why dragonglass was not used extensively during the Battle of Winterfell.

Even though nearly a year has passed since the final season of Game of Thrones aired, fans of the hit epic fantasy series are still finding plot holes, according to Esquire.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Battle of Winterfell episode was highly criticized initially by viewers on account of the episode occurring at night and it being very hard to see exactly what was happening. Even one of the series showrunners, Dan Weiss, later agreed with viewers over the dimly lit episode.

Fans of the TV series have also criticized the episode, citing several plots holes in relation to how the battle could have played out. The episode saw the inhabitants of Winterfell and various other groups across Westeros joining forces to battle the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and his massive dead army of wights. At the time, it was known that anyone who died at the battle could be reanimated by the Night King and used against the humans as they tried to fight back.

Since the episode aired, viewers have pointed out that many of the plot points regarding the battle made no sense. From the Dothraki being ridden to their deaths, to the fact that they had a dragon at their disposal that could have been used more effectively to breathe fire on the wights and killing them outright. In addition, many viewers thought large moats would have been an advantage as well as better protection against the undead army.

Now, Redditor, murderousbanana13, has pointed out a massive plothole regarding the use of dragonglass against the Night King and his army.

“On Dragonstone we see that there is plenty of dragonglass (s7e4), but for some reason, no one thought of making dragonglass arrowheads, think about it. In Season 3 we see Sam kill a white walker with a dragonglass dagger, so we know that dragonglass is an effective choice for killing white walkers and wights. Arrows would be a smart choice because they could kill wights/white walkers (and maybe even the Night King) without hand to hand combat and in one shot. With the arrows they could easily kill zombie Viserion too. Can someone explain why they didn’t?”

Since posting, fellow fans have not been able to explain why this knowledge was not used more thoroughly during the Battle of Winterfell. It seems the perfect opportunity to use such an item against the army and a much easier way in which to keep the army at bay. Sure, it seems possible that many wights would have still made it through to Winterfell and caused trouble. However, it would have certainly made sure that more carnage was inflicted early on.

Season 8 was the last one for HBO's Game of Thrones.