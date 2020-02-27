Michael Jackson Reportedly Feared Ending Up Like Elvis Presley

The late pop star Michael Jackson succumbed to cardiac arrest back in June of 2009, which is now believed to be linked to his history of drug abuse. According to the Daily Express, an open letter posted to MySpace by Jackson’s ex-wife and daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, claimed that the King of Pop feared an end like her father, who died of a heart attack after years of heavy drug use.

“Years ago, Michael and I were having a deep conversation about life in general,” she began.

Although Lisa said she could not remember the “exact subject matter” of the conversation, she claimed Jackson might have been asking her about the circumstances surrounding her father’s death.

“At some point he paused, he stared at me very intensely and he states with an almost calm certainty: ‘I am afraid that I am going to end up like him, the way he did.”‘”

Lisa claimed to have attempted to “deter him from the idea” and said he responded by shrugging his shoulders and nodding in an “almost matter of fact” manner.

Per PBS, the toxicology report released following Elvis’ death revealed that his blood contained “very high levels” of the opiates Percodan, Dilaudid, Demerol, and codeine. As noted by BBC, the toxicology report of Jackson’s body also revealed a dangerous concoction of downers: Propofol, Lorazepam, Midazolam, Diazepam, Lidocaine. In addition, the report noted the presence of the stimulant Ephedrine, which BBC notes is most commonly used as an “appetite suppressant and stimulant.”

"Just as there will never be another Fred Astaire or Chuck Berry or Elvis Presley, there will never be anyone comparable to Michael Jackson. His talent, his wonderment and his mystery make him legend." – Steven Spielberg pic.twitter.com/pT6M1qArA8 — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) July 6, 2018

“His medicine chest was filled with amber-colored, white-topped vials of medications, in doses no responsible doctor would have prescribed,” the BBC report said of Elvis’ drug collection.

Elvis’ doctor, George Nichopoulos, claimed he prescribed Presley the dangerous concoction of drugs to prevent him from seeking street drugs and was ultimately not reprimanded for his approach to treating the King of Rock and Roll. Years later, in 1995, the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners permanently suspended Nichopoulos’ medical license for the continued overprescription of drugs to other patients.

Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, was not as lucky. He was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a Los Angeles jury and was sentenced to four years in prison. After serving two years, he was released on parole. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith revealed in the documentary, Killing Michael Jackson, that they believed Murray should have been convicted of second-degree murder.