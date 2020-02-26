Cuban Hottie Cindy Prado Showcases Fit Physique In Sexy Two-Piece Set

Cindy Prado took to Instagram earlier today to share a sexy new series of images while clad in a revealing two-piece set. The model has traveled across the world in her modeling career, but she calls Miami home and that is where most of her photos are snapped. Earlier today, she sizzled in the Florida heat for the new snaps that were added to her page.

For her “girl on the go” look, the stunner sizzled in an all-black ensemble. The first image in the set showed the social media star appearing to be in her element as she posed in profile, looking over her shoulder and into the camera. Prado showcased her fit figure in a tight black crop top and matching biker shorts that had the Oh Polly logo written on the elastic bands. Her taut tummy and toned stems took center stage in the killer shot.

For the occasion, the Miami resident wore her long blond locks down and waved, in addition to a pair of large, reflective cat-eye sunglasses that overtook her face. She also appeared to wear a sleek application of makeup that included highlighter, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Prado matched her Dior purse to her black outfit and added a pair of gold hoop earrings as well.

The next few images in the series showed Prado in the smoking hot get-up but posing in different ways. She tagged retailer Oh Polly in the caption and since the update went live, it has garnered a ton of attention, with over 19,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most fans were quick to chime in and let the model know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautifully tanned body. A few more only added their thoughts with emoji rather than words.

“WOW Cindy you look amazing in that outfit,” one fan gushed, adding several flame emoji.

“When you make a film in hollywood you are goddess,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Good morning sunshine, gorgeous and beautiful,” one more raved, following up with a few red heart emoji.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Prado stunned in another two-piece set, that time one that was a vibrant pink color. In that series of images, the model flaunted her gorgeous figure in a houndstooth set that featured a miniskirt and crop top. She also wore a bubblegum pink cardigan draped off of her shoulders, and that post attracted a ton of attention with thousands of likes and comments.