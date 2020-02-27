Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Instagram Posts Full Of Memories

The couple has been married for 11 years.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen gave each other sweet shoutouts on Instagram today to mark their 11th wedding anniversary.

The Brazilian supermodel was the first to commemorate her and her husband’s special day on the social media platform. Her early morning post included an adorable throwback snap of the pair that was taken in 2009 after they returned home from their wedding in Santa Monica, California. The couple was seen sitting next to each other at a round, wooden table with a delicious chocolate cake in front of them, which they had already cut in to. Gisele leaned in toward Tom and sweetly wrapped her hand around his arm as they looked up at the camera with huge grins on their face.

“Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!!” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote in the caption of her post. “Thank you for making life so sweet!”

Gisele’s 15.7 million followers had nothing but love for her heartwarming display of affection for the football star. The upload has earned over 575,000 within its first nine hours of going live. Thousands flocked to the comments section of the post as well, including Tom, who had a sweet response to his wife’s anniversary shout out.

“Young Love. I am the luckiest hubby,” he wrote in his comment, which was also flooded with red heart and heart-eyed emoji.

The six-time Super Bowl champion didn’t stop there. Shortly after Gisele’s post went live, the star quarterback shared an adorable anniversary post on his own account that included two photos of his wife. The first took his 7.2 million followers down memory lane to Turks and Frogs Wine Bar in New York where he and Gisele first met. The second was a recent photo of the model sitting in what appeared to be a helicopter while the couple’s two children — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 — resting their heads in her lap.

“You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life,” he wrote in the caption of the upload, which, at the time of this writing, has earned over 424,000 likes.

Tom and Gisele often show each other some love on social media. Last July, the athlete celebrated Gisele’s 39th birthday by sharing a gorgeous, makeup-free photo of his wife on Instagram. She returned the favor in August with a sweet shoutout for Tom’s 42nd birthday.