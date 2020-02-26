Lindsey Pelas Reveals Her Workout Routine To Fans

Model Lindsey Pelas frequently posts videos of herself hitting the gym, doing various exercises in front of the camera. This time, she not only shared footage working out, she also detailed her workout routine in her Instagram story by answering fan questions.

In the first video, Lindsey wore a mauve sports bra and matching yoga pants. She paired the outfit with bright purple sneakers. She did resistance training in this clip, as she pushed back giant weights every time she bent her knees and lengthened her legs.

In the second clip, the blond bombshell got off the machine and instead stood up with weights in her hands. She then bent one knee forward, with her other knee almost touching the ground, switching off legs as she continued to do reps.

In the third video, Lindsey laid back. A large belt — attached to a large weight — lay over her waist. Every time Lindsey lifted up her hips, she lifted up the large barbell as well.

In the fourth clip, the Louisiana-born model held a small barbell behind her knee, bending her knee outwards. To do this move, Lindsey put one knees and both hands on the floor to steady herself.

Lindsey then asked for fans to submit their questions via Instagram.

When a fan asked her what her favorite lift was, she replied that it was the “hip thrust,” the third clip on her story.

“It’s pure butt cheeks,” she explained. “That’s really what I came here for let’s be honest.”

Further in her story, she revealed that while she does heavy weights in the gym, she also works out with weights in her home gym, too.

“… I love weighted leg lifts and donkey kicks when I’m alone. Easy to do at home and alone and not f*ck it up,” she replied.

Lindsey explained that she works out five times a week, and revealed exactly what her gym routine consists of.

“I workout for 60 minutes in the gym/class and do 40 min in my home gym if I’m lazy,” she said. “I do Pilates, spin, weights, hiking, but I exclusively train with @mackfit. It’s mostly all abs and booty-focused.”

Despite her steady routine, Lindsey is actually not a fan of all the exercise, saying every workout “sucks.” Yoga, however, she loves.

As The Inquisitr reported, the model recently revealed that in addition to her heavy gym schedule, she also eats well, opting for more organic food and choosing to cook at home rather than order in.