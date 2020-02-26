‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Is Not Dead Despite Danish Reports

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted a video to Instagram regarding the false reports.

Game of Thrones actor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, has taken to Instagram in order to prove that he is still alive, despite news reports to the contrary. This came about as a result of several Danish outlets reporting that Coster-Waldau had died.

“Fake news, we hear about it all the time,” Coster-Waldau said, according to Game Spot.

The actor then went on to explain in a video posted to his official Instagram account that the story appeared to be a legitimate article but was actually some sort of clickbait post instead. When readers clicked on it, they were then taken to a site where items could be purchased.

“Now, in Denmark, apparently there’s a story.. er.. that’s been floating around various websites. And It looked like a news story, and the news was that I… had died… Click on the story and go buy some sh*t. I’m fine, but what the… I mean, come on… Imagine if my daughters, my wife, my family had seen that headline?”

The star, irate at the incorrect reporting, also captioned the clip stating that he was disgusted at how the outlets had profiteered as a result of this fake news.

The Game of Thrones star also stated that the false reports had since been taken down. However, he did also question how something like this could be published even though it was not true. Finally, the celebrity used profanity at the end of the clip when he addressed the person who originally posted the incorrect news.

Coster-Waldau is most well-known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the HBO series, Game of Thrones. The character was famously in love with his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), as well as forming a relationship with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). Many viewers were not happy with the way Jaime’s story played out in the final season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nikolaj would have been happy to see the hit epic fantasy series run for another season. When at the Con of Thrones event he stated that he would have been happy for the series to have run for at least another season. However, he did state that, thanks to the massive filming obligations he was jokingly fearful that the crew would not survive another season. While Season 8 was often maligned by fans and critics alike, it is well-known that the production of the show was a vast undertaking.