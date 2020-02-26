‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shares Sweet Photo Of Baby Girl And Confirms Name After Kyle Richards Visit

Teddi Mellencamp confirmed her daughter's name on Instagram.

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave just took to their Instagram accounts to confirm the name of their new baby girl.

Just about 24 hours after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member welcomed her third child, the fourth for her husband, the couple shared a couple of adorable photos of their new addition and revealed her name is Dove Mellencamp Arroyave.

“Minutes after our miracle baby was born. Dove Mellencamp Arroyave 19.5 inches, 6.8 oz, 5:59pm on 2/25/20. We love you Dove,” Arroyave wrote in the caption of a photo shared on his Instagram page on February 26.

Around the same time, Teddi shared a similar photo of Dove on her own page and was quickly met with a number of sweet messages from her fans and followers, including her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais, who first joined the series in August of last year for Season 10.

“She’s flawless and I love her so much,” Richards wrote in the comments section of Mellencamp’s post, along with a dove emoji.

“She’s beautiful!” said Jayne.

Like Richards, Rinna also included a dove emoji in her comment as she said, “Hi Dove!!!!”

As for Beauvais, she told Mellencamp that her new baby was so cute as she added an angel emoji and a praying hands emoji.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Mellencamp announced her pregnancy in September of last year, just weeks into production on Season 10. Then, on Tuesday night, she confirmed she and Arroyave had arrived to the hospital and were preparing for the impending arrival of their baby girl.

Following Dove’s birth last night, the new baby received a visit from her mom’s co-star, Richards, who arrived to the Los Angeles hospital where Mellencamp gave birth in a black surgical mask, which perfectly matched her hoodie, T-shirt, and pants.

In videos shared to Mellencamp’s Instagram Stories, Richards and another one of Mellencamp’s friends were seen carrying large brown bags that appeared to be filled with something that was not seen.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a number of Mellencamp and Arroyave’s famous friends reacted to Dove’s arrival on Instagram after Mellencamp first confirmed she had given birth.

“Yes!! You guys!!!! Congratulations!!!!” Stassi Schroeder, of Vanderpump Rules, wrote in the caption of one of Mellencamp’s first posts.

Meanwhile, Beauvais sent a message to Mellencamp suggesting that she her new baby girl can marry her new grandson, who Beauvais debuted on Instagram days ago.