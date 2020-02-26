Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Shredded Body In Tiny Shorts And Sports Bra

Anita Herbert showed off her shredded physique to her 2.2 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, February 26, with a photo of herself in minuscule shorts and a sports bra.
The snapshot showed the Hungarian fitness model standing between a workout machine against a black backdrop. Herbert was on balls on her feet and with her legs apart, in a way that caused the muscles of her calves and quads to stand out. Herbert placed her hands on the structure of the machine on either side, which also showcased the musculature of her upper body. The trainer had her head turned to the left and her gaze down. Herbert did not add a geotag to her post or reveal her location in the caption.
Herbert rocked a mismatched workout set. On her upper body, she had on a white sports bra that contrasted with her deeply tanned complexion. The top has thick straps that went over her shoulders, offering a good amount of support. The bra also included a neckline that dipped into her chest, putting her ample cleavage in display. A tiny cutout in the middle showed off a bit of skin on her chest area as well.
The fitness model teamed her top with a pair of tiny purple-blue shorts that sat ultra low on her frame. The shorts boasted some delicate print in white. The garment was so small that it exposed Herbert’s killer lower obliques and abs. Her toned quads were also fully visible.
It can be ????intimidating. . ????I used be so scared of the gym myself . I was scared that people would judge me if I did something wrong???? . Which of following scares you / used to scare you the most????????? . 1⃣Scared of looking silly? – don’t be, no one is looking….trust me! If they are at the gym for the right reasons, they are too focused to notice you???? Beginner ? I highly recommend to get a trainer / online coach to learn how to use the equipments & learn proper form ???? . 2⃣Scared to fail? – Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will your ????dream body! Greatness takes time . 3⃣Scared to become “????????manly”? – NOT happening! ????❌ Building muscle takes a shit load of time & consistency! You wont get big & muscular overnight. (????????♀I have been training consistently for 8 years now) . 4⃣Scared to hurt yourself? – Girls, you obviously won’t go in the gym and try to squat 200 lb on your first day???? Start light and work you way up slowly. Gyms are designed for all fitness levels???????? proper form is CRUCIAL. (which is why I provide video demonstration ????????????♀️with each & every exercise in my programs) . 5⃣Scared of sweating? – Don’t worry about getting sweaty, it’s totally normal, I sweat A LOT myself???? It actually feels good, when you are sweaty you know you worked HARDAF. ( how about our “HIIT FIT” days my Queens?!????) . To be honest, I was scared of all of the above???? . But after analyzing them all one by one you know what I figured out? . They were ALL just EXCUSES!???? . We shouldn’t think of the gym as a scary, intimidating place! It should be a fun place to challenge yourself, get fit, get strong, and reach your goals! ???? . If you are lacking that extra push. . Need help with what workouts to do ???? Need a plan???? that will help you get you to where you need to go . Join my next ???????? #FitQueenChallenge! Limited spaces available! . ‼️Click the link in bio sign up or ???? me : INFO@ANITAHERBERT.COM . ???? @surraca ???? by @kornikamakeup . ⁉️What are you really scared of⁉️ Comment below!
Herbert did not reveal where her outfit was from. The model wore her raven hair parted on the side and styled down. Her straight, silky tresses fell behind her shoulders, with the exception of a strand that fell onto her chest on the left side.
Herbert also opted to wear a face full of makeup, marked particularly by her dark, long lashes and light pink lipstick. According to the tag, her makeup was the work of Cary Wingard.
The photo proved to be popular with her fans. In under three hours, the post has garnered more than 20,300 likes and upwards of 360 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Herbert’s physique and to express their admiration for the fit model and coach.
“Great post!! You look amazing!” one fan raved, adding a fire emoji after the words.
“That body is [three fire emoji]! WOW,” replied another user.
“Your physique is incredible,” a third one added, including a heart-eyes emoji and a fire at the end of the comment.