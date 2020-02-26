Britney Spears Goes ‘Full Throttle’ In Sports Bra And Shorts In Dance Video That Ends With Her Foot Breaking

Britney explained why she prefers dancing barefoot and revealed that she hadn't danced for six months when her video was filmed.

Britney Spears entertained her fans by showing off a few dance moves in her latest social media upload. Unfortunately, the energetic pop star’s dance session ended in disaster when she broke her foot.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old “Toxic” songstress took to Instagram to share the dance video with her 23.6 million followers. For her performance, Britney made sure that she was dressed to move and groove comfortably. Her athletic ensemble included a yellow racerback sports bra with black trim and thin spaghetti straps. She was also sporting a pair of small black shorts, which she was wearing pulled down low on her hips. The pop icon accessorized her outfit with a black choker necklace.

Britney was barefoot, and she explained why she prefers to dance this way in the caption of her post. She wrote that dancing sans shoes helps her grip the floor better.

At the beginning of the video, Britney’s long, blond hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail that gradually got looser as she danced. The video cut at one point, and her hair was completely down in the next shot.

Britney was shown spinning around in circles, leaping up into the air, jumping up and down, and rolling around on the floor. Her fleet feet rarely stopped moving in the up-tempo video, and Britney wrote that she was going “full throttle” because she hadn’t danced in six months at the time it was filmed. The singer also warned her fans that they can hear the moment her foot breaks in the video.

The end of the video included a shot of Britney wearing a different top with what appeared to be the same black shorts. She had traded her yellow sports bra for a white ruffled crop top. Britney was shown hopping up with one leg slightly in front of the other. She landed awkwardly, and a crack could be heard as she collapsed on the ground. The video ended with Britney gingerly touching her injured left foot.

Last week, Britney’s boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari, revealed that the singer had broken her metatarsal bone. He shared a few photos of his girlfriend’s cast on his Instagram page, along with a photo of Britney in a hospital bed. She seemed to be in good spirits and was playfully sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Britney’s fans responded to the video of the moment her foot broke with a mixture of admiration, dismay, and sympathy.

“My god I could watch that body move all day,” wrote one fan.

“Ouch!! How did you keep going?? Loud…sounds painful!” read another response to her video.

“Oh mercy woman! So sorry about your injury,” a third fan wrote.

“Omg babe you are on fire!!!!”gushed a fourth admirer. “I am so sorry about your foot though! Rest up!!”