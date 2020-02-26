WWE Spoilers: The Number Of NXT Matches On The ‘WrestleMania 36’ Card Is Quite Staggering

The yellow brand may have to be content with their "TakeOver" presence.

Despite a couple of pay-per-views to go before WrestleMania 36 arrives, that is where all of the eyes in WWE are currently focused. The card is still being developed with a little over a month to go, but some superstars may already know their position at the event. As for NXT, fans know that the yellow brand will have a presence in Tampa, but rumors have now revealed just how many matches they will have at the show of shows.

As things currently stand, there are only two confirmed matches for WrestleMania 36, and they were both set up at the Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre will go on to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship while Charlotte Flair shocked everyone when she chose to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The night before WrestleMania 36, the superstars of the yellow brand will come together for NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. Despite them having their own event on Saturday evening, it was still expected that NXT would have a decent presence at the big PPV, but that may not end up being the case.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestle Talk, fans had better enjoy Ripley vs. Flair because that is the only NXT match they’re getting on Sunday night.l

WWE

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that Flair vs. Ripley is going to be the only NXT match on the entire card. While he may not know every single match scheduled for the event as of this time, he does know that NXT won’t be represented at WrestleMania 36 by anyone other than Ripley.

“There’s 14 matches on the card and there are no other NXT guys on the card unless, of course, plans change which they obviously can at any time. The card that’s out doesn’t have any other NXT personalities other than Rhea Ripley.”

It is expected that NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay is going to absolutely blow the roof off of things, and that should come as no shock.

A lot of fans thought that NXT was more on the level of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown as far as the “main roster” goes. Upon being given their own weekly television show, it was expected to have all three brands on an equal playing field.

This is not to say that NXT is below Raw or SmackDown, but they simply won’t be a huge part of WrestleMania 36. Still, they’re going to have a major presence over the weekend thanks to Ripley’s title match and TakeOver taking place on Saturday night.