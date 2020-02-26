Bravo Wasn’t Allowed To Feature Lala Kent And Randall Emmett’s Feud With 50 Cent On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder explained why it wasn't shown during a recent interview.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were involved in a dramatic feud with rapper 50 Cent last year as cameras rolled for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but according to their co-star, Stassi Schroeder, the issues between them will not be featured on any of the series’ upcoming episodes.

While chatting with In The Know‘s Gibson Johns on Tuesday, February 25, Schroeder confirmed that because of the legal issues addressed during Kent and Emmett’s feud with 50 Cent, Bravo wasn’t allowed to show all of the dirty details of their dispute.

“There was so much legal stuff going on with that, that you couldn’t show it,” she explained, according to a report from Yahoo! Lifestyle.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent was targeted by the rapper as an alleged gold digger for comments she made about Emmett spending money on her on the show because, as Emmett was spending money on her, he was allegedly indebted to 50 Cent.

For several days, 50 Cent mercilessly poked fun at Kent and Emmett online before Emmett paid him the $1 million he reportedly owed him in full. However, due to the money involved, as well as the rumored lawsuits involved, fans of the show will never get to see what was going on behind the scenes during the time the couple was involved in their dispute with 50 Cent.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett’s co-star and friend, Jax Taylor spoke out against the rapper after their feud was made public and said he looked “stupid” for targeting the couple on social media. Speaking to Hollywood Life, Taylor slammed 50 Cent’s antics as “dumb” and claimed that the majority of people watching the drama play out were on Kent’s side.

Also during her interview with Johns, Schroeder said that because each episode of Vanderpump Rules can only include a certain amount of footage, it would be impossible to expect Bravo to air absolutely everything that happens amongst the group. She then explained that when it came to Tom Sandoval’s feud with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright over their controversial pastor, who had shared anti-LGBTQ messages online before they fired him, things were far more intense in person.

“There were way more conversations about that, and I was kind of irritated that it seemed at the end like we weren’t speaking up to Jax and Brittany, because every single one of us had had a conversation with them about how we felt,” Schroeder explained.