‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds To Episode 9 Sex Scene

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of The Walking Dead contained a sex scene between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha (Samantha Morton). After the episode aired, many fans have been saying that they wished that they could “unsee” the scene. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has also spoken out about what it was like to film it, according to CBR.

Negan has recently escaped from Alexandria and has joined with the antagonistic group, the Whisperers. He has since been trying to get in tight with the leader, Alpha. The midseason return saw the discovery that the communities may be spying on the Whisperers in order to find out the location of a deadly walker herd they were using to threaten the groups.

However, Negan pointed out that the spy might actually be within the Whisperers, pointing his finger at Gamma (Thora Birch). When Gamma went missing, Alpha rewarded Negan for his knowledge by agreeing to have sex with him. The scene creeped out viewers not only because Alpha refused to take her walker-skin mask off but because the pair removed all items of clothing — except for their socks.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently explained to his fans on Twitter that there might have been a genuine reason for them leaving their sock on while being intimate.

“Let’s talk about snakes, spiders, ticks… and god knows what else on the forest floor,” Morgan wrote.

However, he seemed surprised that AMC didn’t CGI the socks out of the scene afterward.

“They COULD of painted them out. (CGI) Not sure why they didn’t. So you all could have fun with the socks I reckon.”

As for what it was like to kiss the walker mask, Morgan explained that there was a certain odor during the scene.

“It smells. Not cuz of Sam, she smells delightful. Crud they are made of, smells… decidedly not delightful. Lips don’t even touch, its mask all the time. Not to take the romance out of the moment… but it ain’t even a tiny bit that. Plus we were laughing at the absurdity.”

As for how this tentative new relationship will fare remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.