UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Fit Physique In Strappy Sports Bra For Sweaty Selfie

Arianny Celeste broke out a sweat this week, and she showed it off to her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, February 26.

The UFC ring girl took to the popular social media app to share a couple of snapshots that showed her at a gym. Celeste posed in front of a mirror while holding her cellphone next to her shoulder to capture the two selfies. In the first photo, the model leaned against the counter with hips to one side and knee in the opposite direction. She placed one hand on her waist as she looked at the screen with serious eyes and lips parted.

The second snapshot saw Celeste in a similar pose, though this time she flexed her free arm to show off her bicep. In this shot, she still looked at the camera, but she stuck out her tongue for a silly facial expression. As she shared via the geotag, Celeste posed for the shots while at Rumble, a fitness center in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Celeste wore a workout belt around her waist. The product was courtesy of Sweet Sweat, a brand of workout gear. The ring girl revealed in the caption that her post was an add for the brand. A quick look on the Sweet Sweat’s website revealed that Celeste wore the Waist Trimmer in black and pink. The belt provides therapeutic heat compression to the midsection and back, according to the website.

Celeste wore a white sports bra that featured a series of straps, adding an interesting design to the workout garment. The bra included one set that went over her shoulders, in addition to another one that attached to the piece’s neckline before going around her neck. The top also boasted a low neckline that showed off a bit of Celeste’s cleavage.

The model teamed her bra with a pair of lilac yoga pants. The leggings were not very visible in the shots, as they were partially covered by the waist belt.

In just a few hours, the photos attracted more than 13,100 likes and upwards of 105 comments, promising that many more will still come as the evening progresses. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to express their admiration for Celeste, while raving about her good looks.

“Love the way this was shot,” one user wrote, adding the 100-mark emoji at the end of the comment.

“Looking fabulous Arianny, so fit, strong, very cute in that outfit, so gorgeous to[o], simply beautiful,” chimed in another fan.