Oprah Winfrey Falls Onstage During ‘2020 Vision’ Speaking Tour While Talking About Balance

Oprah Winfrey seems to have perfect timing — even when she takes a nasty fall.

The talk show icon has been going from city to city since January 20 with her WW (Formerly Weight Watchers) Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour. The Los Angeles area was the lucky destination for her Saturday afternoon pit stop.

While speaking at the Forum in Inglewood about wellness, she hit on her own personal take of the concept as she simultaneously demonstrated the exact opposite of what the legend considers to be an “aha! moment.”

While pacing around on the stage as she rocked a white pantsuit and a black top, Oprah talked in a rehearsed yet off-the-cuff manner.

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me,” she stated.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.”

At that precise instance, Oprah literally lost her balance and fell to the floor of the stage on which she had been speaking before flipping over. She apparently tripped.

“Wrong shoes!” she exclaimed as she explained, blaming the black heels she had been wearing as she lay on the floor with her mic still in hand.

The 64-year-old trooper did not miss a beat as she continued to engage her massive audience while someone came to her rescue from backstage, assisting the famous speaker to regain her upright position.

“Nice to talk about balance and falling,” Oprah quipped after getting up and getting right back into delivering her 2020 Vision tour message.

Meanwhile, Oprah’s significant other, Stedman Graham, reportedly left the Forum’s VIP section to approach the stage in a hurry, according to a source for Hollywood Life.

“Look at my man coming to help me,” stated his longtime partner, who was already standing when Stedman got to the stage.

Oprah’s serious spill on Saturday was captured by the L.A. Times Espanol and posted on the publication’s Instagram account. Within moments, the short video received plenty of attention, as did other videos taken during the aftermath of the fall that had been uploaded to various social media accounts.

Apparently, Oprah was not consumed by the fall, which was a doozy. The consummate host was a bit worried about her feet, asking to be given a new pair of shoes to wear for the duration of the event. Meanwhile, the star even went without anything on her feet. She even danced sans shoes to the recent hit, “Old Town Road.”

Eventually, Oprah put on a pair of comfy sneakers that she wore while talking to her guest, Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, JLo chanced it and wore stilettos for their discussion.

This is the first — and hopefully the last — such mishap for the tour, which began in Fort Lauderdale in late January when Lady Gaga was the special guest and which will end in Denver on March 7, when O’s BFF, Gayle King, will be her guest.