Sierra Skye Ditches Her Top And Wears A Gray Thong While Standing By Her Shower: ‘Let’s Hop In’

Sierra Skye gave her 4.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared an eye-popping new photo that brought some serious heat to her feed.

The steamy snap was shared on Wednesday and has earned nothing but love since going live to the Instagram model’s page. The image saw the 24-year-old standing in the bathroom of her hotel room at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas. She looked ready to hop into the glass-encased shower in front of her, as she had stripped down to almost nothing before posing with her backside to the camera, making for a seriously racy display that proved impossible to be ignored.

Sierra had already ditched her top in the sizzling bathroom snap, giving her followers a good look at her toned back and shoulders. She was, however, still wearing a minuscule gray thong — though the lingerie covered up only what was necessary. The blond bombshell’s curvy booty was left very much on display thanks to the garment’s daringly cheeky design, which also offered a teasing glimpse at her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high upon the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The social media sensation also opted to accessorize the barely-there look with two sets of hoop earrings, one of which was much larger than the other. She had her signature platinum tresses wrapped up in a plush white towel that sat high up on her head and cascaded behind her back. Sierra was also showing off her natural beauty by going completely makeup-free, allowing her striking features to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Sierra’s latest social media appearance with love. The risque photo has racked up over 77,000 likes within its first hour of going live to the platform– and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds had already flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the Instagram hottie’s jaw-dropping display.

“So perfect,” one person wrote.

Another called Sierra a “booty goddess.”

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” commented a third.

“Wow everything goals,” quipped a fourth.

Even Sierra’s more modest looks prove to be popular with her fans. Yesterday, the babe shared another noteworthy snap that saw her flaunting her famous assets in a plunging black crop top and curve-hugging jeans. That photo was just a huge hit as well and earned more than 100,000 likes.