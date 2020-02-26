‘Pump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Claims He And Katie Maloney Stayed Together Because They’re Both ‘Stubborn’

Tom Schwartz is admitting that he and his wife should have split in the past.

Tom Schwartz claims he and Katie Maloney should have broken up years ago but because they are both stubborn, they decided to stick it out and get married.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that he and his wife went through a number of hardships over the years, many of which could have ended their relationship, but are now thrilled to have come out on the other side and found themselves in a happy marriage.

“At so many points in our relationship, you could say, ‘They probably should’ve broken up or gone their separate ways,'” Schwartz explained while celebrating National Margarita Day on February 22. “But we got through it. We were stubborn. We put the work in and now I can say, without a doubt, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

Schroeder and Maloney began dating two years before signing on to appear on Vanderpump Rules and tied the knot for the first time in Northern California in August 2016. Then, after their initial marriage documents were deemed illegitimate, they tied the knot for a second time in Las Vegas last July as cameras rolled for the eighth season of the Bravo series.

During her own interview with the magazine, Maloney revealed that she and Schwartz will soon be celebrating their 10-year anniversary and noted that there is something to be said about that accomplishment.

“There were times early on that I definitely didn’t think it was going to last. I think we both had moments early on like various, but man, I’m just so happy we made it,” Schwartz gushed.

Although Maloney admitted that she has had some low points on Vanderpump Rules due to her heavy drinking, she does her best to keep herself under control now that she has settled down with Schwartz. That said, she does still allow “fun ‘Tequila Katie'” to come out and play from time to time.

In response, Schwartz joked that because of his experience with the not so fun side of “Tequila Katie,” he deals with symptoms of PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwartz recently opened up about his second wedding to Maloney during an interview with Page Six, explaining that the nuptials, which took place on the lawn at the Caesar’s Palace resort and casino in front of their co-stars, served as a technicality wedding for the two of them.