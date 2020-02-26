Halsey Swims Naked In Iceland For Scandalous New Snapshot

Halsey got naked in Iceland in the latest sultry photo that was shared for her legion of Instagram fans. The talented singer has been touring the world in recent weeks and has been sharing photos from fun locations like Denmark, Amsterdam, and Norway. Her latest trip landed her in the city of Reykjavik, Iceland were she got sexy in a series of scandalous new photos.

In the first image in the deck, the 25-year-old looked like she was having a blast swimming in a pool as she held the camera in front of her and snapped a selfie. The songstress left little to the imagination, going totally naked for the photo op and covering her chest with one of her hands. Halsey’s tatted arms were visible in the image, including one of two black roses on her shoulder.

The New Jersey native appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the shot, letting her adorable freckles shine. She kept things simple, wearing a white towel on her head and covering her beautiful tresses. The next image in the series showed the gorgeous mountain-lined water that she was swimming in and the other photos were similar views. She also shared a short video clip of herself in a snapchat filter.

In just nine short hours of the post being live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up an impressive 1.8 million likes in addition to well over 10,000 comments, number that only continue to climb. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looked amazing, while countless others raved over her figure. A few more commented on the beautiful scenery in the photos and told her they were jealous of her trip.

“How is it possible to look this good. please tell me,” one fan commented, adding a few heart emoji.

“Love you soooooo much you cant even imagine. You are the love of my life,” another social media user wrote.

“Literally the most gorgeous ever,” chimed in a third follower.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that the singer dropped jaws in another hot look, that time in one that showed her in a little bit more clothing. In a Valentine’s Day post, the singer struck a pose with her boyfriend, American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, and rocked a sexy white bikini as she sat on his shoulders in a hot tub. It comes as no surprise that the photo earned her thousands of likes and comments.