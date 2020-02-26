Kiki Passo Sizzles In Revealing Pink Wrap Top And Tight Yoga Pants

Miami bombshell Kiki Passo gave her Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, February 26, when she shared a smoking hot new update. The 22-year-old model looked stunning in a skimpy wrap top and tight yoga pants that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

In the brand new update, Kiki rocked a sleeveless pink wrap top that featured a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It had long straps that tied around her toned midsection. She wore a pair of gray leggings that hugged her slim waistline.

In the snapshot, the stunner sat on a plush gray rug, seemingly inside her Miami home. She leaned on the sofa with her right arm and held a Bing Beverage drink. She tilted her head to the side, looking straight into the camera, smiling. Her dog Mimi joined in the fun and was caught licking the canned beverage.

Kiki’s expertly-done makeup consisted of sculpted eyebrows and faux lashes. She applied bronzer, warm-toned blush, and glowing highlighter. Her platinum blond hair was left loose, hanging in natural waves down her back.

The model sported her signature accessories such as her Cartier bangles — one in yellow gold and the other in white gold, as well as several rings.

In the caption, Kiki mentioned something about Bing Beverage, adding a “bing” hashtag. She also tagged the brand in both the post and the photo.

Within the first hour of being live on the social media platform, the latest post earned over 21,000 likes and 180-plus comments. Fellow influencers and fans flocked to the comments section of the post to drop some lovely messages and praises. Some followers raved about her incredible looks, while some others were left speechless and opted to chime in using emoji.

“Such a babe,” fellow model Lauren Dascalo commented on the post, adding several heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“If Mimi approves it must be good, I’m sold! You look gorgeous, by the way,” another fan wrote.

“Haha! Look at Mimi’s face. The expression’s like she’s trying to steal something and the camera caught her,” a third social media user added.

“I can never get enough of your beauty,” a fourth Instagrammer stated.

Kiki is no stranger to posing in skimpy outfits. In fact, in most of her snapshots, she is either wearing a bikini or an ultra-revealing top or lingerie set. In a recent report by The Inquisitr, the model sported a tiny crop top and a pair of body-hugging jeans that showed off her killer physique.