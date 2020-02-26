‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Gets Sassy In Tight Black Tank Top

Brennah Black got sassy and sexy in the latest update shared for her fans on Instagram. The Playboy bombshell has been flooding her page with a number of photos over the past few days, including a few up-close and personal shots as well as ones clad in lingerie and sheer swimwear. In the most recent social media update, the bombshell sizzled in a simple but hot photo.

In the gorgeous new shot, the model dropped jaws in a brand-new selfie that was snapped from her chest to the top of her head. She looked straight into the camera, wearing a slight smile on her face while she styled her long, blond mane down and curled as the hair hit well below her chest. Black also sported a gorgeous application of makeup that really brought out the green in her eyes with dark mascara, eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

The model showed off her beautifully bronzed skin in a low-cut black tank top that dipped low into her chest and offered generous views of cleavage. In the caption of the photo, she got a little bit sassy, sharing that she was smart but sometimes she does dumb stuff anyways. She cleverly tagged the photo in a made up location called the “Selfie Studio” and since the post went live, it’s earned her rave reviews.

So far, the post has earned the beauty over 4,000 likes in addition to over 200 comments and that number continues to climb. Some social media users took to the photo to let Black know she looks incredible while countless others gushed over her smoking hot body. A few more simply expressed their feelings in emoji instead of words.

“Lol, we all do but you are prettier,” one fan commented, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“There’s my favorite stunning gorgeous woman in all of the IG world! Wow you are just so beautiful!” a second social media user chimed in.

“Brennah, you are smart and brillant [sic]!! Love you!!” one more added in addition to a number of flame emoji.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another all-black ensemble that was a little more scandalous. The Texas beauty almost let it all hang out while leaving little to the imagination in a lacy black top that featured a crisscross in the front, showcasing her cleavage and sculpted arms. The outfit hit on her hips and showed off her sculpted stems as well.