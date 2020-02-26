Julianne Hough Receives A Sweet Random Act Of Kindness: ‘Sometimes We Forget How It Feels To Receive A Gift’

Julianne Hough took to Instagram to talk about an expected gift she received that made her extra happy. After the star ordered an ice cream cone for breakfast from a branch of Salt & Straw, a scoop shop franchise, she was told by her server that the delicious treat was “on the house.”

The 31-year-old dancer-choreographer was so thrilled with this random act of kindness that she posed with her sweet gift in a two-part social media post.

While she enjoyed her ice cream, Jules wore a cap over her short blond hair, which rocked a blunt cut. She also wore a camel-colored jacket with multi-colored piping.

Her face beamed even though she didn’t seem to be wearing any makeup. In fact, her bright blue eyes literally shined without the benefit of any enhancement.

In the first image Julianne posted, the beauty raised her eyebrows as she licked her sugar cone full of what may have been butterscotch ice cream. In the second photo, the former Dancing with the Stars pro and occasional judge took time out from dining on her cone to look straight into the camera while pursing her lips.

Among Julianne’s 5 million Instagram followers, more than 63,000 people clicked “like” on the update, while nearly 300 people commented on the post within a day of the two-part upload going live.

Some people used emoji — including strawberries, red hearts, ice cream cones, and heart-eye faces — to express their thoughts.

Other people wrote out their thoughts. Although Jules wondered in the caption about what random acts of kindness her followers were willing to offer, not many people answered this call for information. Instead, the majority of her fans talked about the ice cream, Julianne, and her decision about what to eat for breakfast.”

“Continue to enjoy life! Happy Tuesday!” exclaimed one follower.

“I know what I’m going to have for breakfast tomorrow thanks Jules,” remarked a second fan.

“Can we be best friends!?! I like your breakfast choices,” stated a third Instagram user, who added a crying-laughing face and a smiley face emoji.

“One ice cream is an unbalanced breakfast, you need two,” said a fourth admirer.

While Julianne enjoyed a sweet breakfast for free thanks to a kind ice cream server, others who follow this star have been concerned about the state of her marriage. The Inquisitr recently reported that the blond beauty and her husband Brooks Laich are rumored to have “hit a rough patch” in their union. In fact, Jules was spotted at an event in New York City for which she was not wearing her wedding ring.