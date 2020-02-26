Harry Styles Says He’s ‘Okay’ After He Was Mugged At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day

The singer discussed his mugging on 'Today' and also performed on the show.

Harry Styles appears to be recovering just fine from his recent mugging. The singer was on the Today show Wednesday morning to perform songs from his sophomore album. During his appearance on the show, he also gave an interview in which he discussed his recent mugging, according to People.

During his performance, the singer sang three songs from his new album: “Watermelon Sugar,” “Adore You” and “Kiwi.”

Afterwards, Styles joined the hosts of Today for a brief interview. Carson Daly was the host that brought up the incident, and prefaced his question by saying that they didn’t need to get into any of the details. All Daly wanted to know was whether the former One Direction member was alright.

“I’m okay, yes. Thank you. Thanks for asking,” the singer said.

Styles’s mugging reportedly occurred on February 14, when Styles was robbed while out in London. According to reports, he was approached by a man with a knife who demanded cash.

Mirror Online was the first outlet to report the news, and their reporting suggested that Styles remained calm during the incident. One source said that he “played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

The source also noted that, just hours before Styles was mugged, his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment. The Love Island host began dating Styles when he was a contestant on The X-Factor and was just 17 years old. She was 31 at the time, and the two met because she was hosting an X-Factor spin-off show.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the mugging early in the day on February 15, and reported that “the victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.” The police also said there were no current suspects in the case, but that the investigation was ongoing.

Elsewhere in his interview, Styles discussed his friendship with singer and rapper Lizzo, who he described as “amazing.”

“I think she’s such a great artist. As a fan, what you want artists to be is themselves. And I think she’s someone who is just herself,” Styles said.

The singer continued by saying that Lizzo produced feel-good music, which he thinks is what people need right now. The “Nice to meet ya” singer is set to embark on a long world tour in April to promote his latest album, Fine Line.